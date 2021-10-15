2021년 9월 23일, 중국 베이징변리사협회는 2021년 베이징 특허출원대리 서비스 비용을 발표함

- (배경) 2013년 베이징변리사협회는 '특허대리 서비스업 비용 원가계산 연구' 보고서를 통해 특허대리 서비스 비용 산정에 있어 특허대리업계의 특성을 반영하고 인건비를 고려할 것을 제안함

- (주요내용) 베이징변리사협회는 베이징시 통계국(统计局)이 발표한 2020년도 베이징시 근로자 평균 임금에 근거하여 특허출원대리 서비스의 비용을 다음과 같이 산정함

1121392a.jpg

  • 이와 같은 결과는 특허 출원 및 신규 검색 보조에 있어 고객이 포괄적이고 객관적이며 정확한 관련 기술 자료를 제공한다는 것을 전제로 함
  • 즉, 일반적인 난이도의 출원안(특허출원부터 라이선스까지 진행 중이며 심사의견에 대한 답변은 한 차례)에 대해 각 기술 분야의 일반 특허변리사(실무경력 3년)가 대리 서비스를 수행하는 데 드는 비용임
  • 동 결과는 베이징변리사협회에서 베이징시의 특허대리업 산업 현황을 조사하여 도출한 결과이며 각 대리기관은 이를 참고용으로 활용할 수 있음

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.