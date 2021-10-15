China:
중국 베이징변리사협회, 2021년 베이징 특허출원대리 서비스 비용 공개
2021년 9월 23일, 중국
베이징변리사협회는
2021년 베이징
특허출원대리
서비스 비용을
발표함
- (배경) 2013년
베이징변리사협회는
'특허대리
서비스업 비용
원가계산 연구'
보고서를 통해
특허대리 서비스
비용 산정에 있어
특허대리업계의
특성을 반영하고
인건비를 고려할
것을 제안함
-
(주요내용) 베이징변리사협회는
베이징시
통계국(统计局)이
발표한 2020년도
베이징시 근로자
평균 임금에
근거하여
특허출원대리
서비스의 비용을
다음과 같이
산정함
- 이와 같은 결과는
특허 출원 및 신규
검색 보조에 있어
고객이 포괄적이고
객관적이며 정확한
관련 기술 자료를
제공한다는 것을
전제로 함
- 즉, 일반적인
난이도의
출원안(특허출원부터
라이선스까지 진행
중이며 심사의견에
대한 답변은 한
차례)에 대해 각
기술 분야의 일반
특허변리사(실무경력
3년)가 대리
서비스를 수행하는
데 드는 비용임
- 동 결과는
베이징변리사협회에서
베이징시의
특허대리업 산업
현황을 조사하여
도출한 결과이며 각
대리기관은 이를
참고용으로 활용할
수 있음
