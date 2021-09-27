China:
天津濱海新区知的財産権保護センターの特許登録件数が1000件を超える
27 September 2021
Kangxin
天津濱海新区知的財産権保護センターの予備審査を経て、国家知識産権局で登録となった特許権（特許、実新、意匠を含む）は8月10日まで1006件に達したという。その中、特許が427件、実用新案が546件、意匠が33件である。
2019年10月から稼働以来、同センターは作業体制と業務フローの最適化に取り組み、予備審査の質と数の両方とも向上させるよう努めてきた。業務フローの改善により、サービスの効率が大幅に向上し、予備審査の1件あたりの平均期間は7営業日以内に維持され、今年の受理件数が前年同期比31％、結審件数が同33％とそれぞれ増加したという。また、イノベーション主体と知的財産権サービス機構を対象とした予備審査登録管理制度の導入により、出願と予備審査の質向上につながったという。
出所：中国知識産権保護網
