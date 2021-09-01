In the first half of 2021, intellectual property offices across China steadily advanced administrative adjudication of patent infringement disputes. With a focus on key areas online and offline, important periods and key links of the May Day and Dragon Boat Festival holidays, offices fostered greater synergy by pooling patent infringement governance workforce and achieved fruitful results. A total of 13,800 cases of administrative adjudication of patent infringement disputes were filed in different regions. Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Fujian, Hebei, Beijing, Shandong, and Henan ranked among the top in terms of the number of cases filed in China.

Next, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) will continue to thoroughly implement the requirements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on comprehensively strengthening the IPR protection and deploying the work of strengthening the administrative adjudication of intellectual property infringement disputes. It will coordinate all localities, take the construction of demonstration areas for patent administrative adjudication as the main task, enhance the guidance and raise the capabilities of administrative adjudication among the whole system. In doing so, CNIPA will better serve the country's economic and social development and provide a solid guarantee for applying the new development philosophy, creating a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202108/353282.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.