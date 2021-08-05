The CNIPA and the European Patent Office (EPO) have reached a consensus that from July 1, 2021, there will be no need to submit a copy of the prior application search report made by the CNIPA when a European patent application or a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application claiming priority from an earlier application in China filed with the EPO enters the European phase. Refer to the website of the EPO.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ie/202107/348728.html

