China:
CNIPA And EPO Collaborate To Simplify Patent Application Process
The CNIPA and the European Patent Office (EPO) have reached a
consensus that from July 1, 2021, there will be no need to submit a
copy of the prior application search report made by the CNIPA when
a European patent application or a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT)
application claiming priority from an earlier application in China
filed with the EPO enters the European phase. Refer to the website
of the EPO.
http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ie/202107/348728.html
