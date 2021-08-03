The CNIPA has reviewed the current Patent Pledge Registration Measures and proposed a few amendments in the released Proposal on Revision of the Patent Pledge Registration Method (Draft for Soliciting Comments). The draft is now open for comments till August 10, 2021.

The main contents of the amendments include shortening the examination time, introducing an online processing channel and procedures thereof, and improving the scope of the examination and the communication therein. The draft is available only in Chinese at

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2021/7/20/art_75_165978.html

