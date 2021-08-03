China:
CNIPA Amends The Patent Pledge Registration Measures
The CNIPA has reviewed the current Patent Pledge Registration
Measures and proposed a few amendments in the released Proposal on
Revision of the Patent Pledge Registration Method (Draft for
Soliciting Comments). The draft is now open for comments till
August 10, 2021.
The main contents of the amendments include shortening the
examination time, introducing an online processing channel and
procedures thereof, and improving the scope of the examination and
the communication therein. The draft is available only in Chinese
at
https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2021/7/20/art_75_165978.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
