China:
CNIPA Appoints Technical Investigators For Administration Protection On IPR
The CNIPA has recently appointed 35 technical investigators for
administrative protection on IPR in line with the requirements of
the Interim Regulations on Investigation into Infringement Cases on
Patents and Integrated Circuit Designs for Administrative
Arbitration. Based on the recommendations from the relevant
departments of the Patent Office, the Administration identified the
35 technical investigators, who come from a wide range of technical
fields, such as machinery, electricity, communication,
pharmaceuticals and biology, chemistry, optoelectronics, materials
and designs.
Following the appointment, the technical investigators will
receive relevant training sessions organized by the CNIPA and be
designated to take part in the administrative arbitration process
for IPR infringement cases involving patent and integrated circuit
designs.
http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202106/347978.html
