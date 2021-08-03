The CNIPA has recently appointed 35 technical investigators for administrative protection on IPR in line with the requirements of the Interim Regulations on Investigation into Infringement Cases on Patents and Integrated Circuit Designs for Administrative Arbitration. Based on the recommendations from the relevant departments of the Patent Office, the Administration identified the 35 technical investigators, who come from a wide range of technical fields, such as machinery, electricity, communication, pharmaceuticals and biology, chemistry, optoelectronics, materials and designs.

Following the appointment, the technical investigators will receive relevant training sessions organized by the CNIPA and be designated to take part in the administrative arbitration process for IPR infringement cases involving patent and integrated circuit designs.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202106/347978.html

