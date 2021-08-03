According to the 2020 China Intellectual Property Financing Index Report, last year China witnessed active patent transactions involving a total of 237,773 patents. The top ten market players each bought at least one thousand patents.

Advanced New Technologies Co., Ltd tops the list with a purchase of 7,261 patents which were then transferred to the Ant Group (an affiliate company of the Alibaba Group) at the price of RMB 12.2 billion. Alibaba, China National Petroleum Corporation, Beijing Automotive Group Off-road Vehicle, Goertek Optical Technology, Guangdong Power Grid, Apple, NIO, Haier, Comba Telecom Systems, also made into the list.

http://www.iprdaily.cn/news_28452.html

