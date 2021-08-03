China:
2020 Patent Transaction Statistics Released
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
According to the 2020 China Intellectual Property Financing
Index Report, last year China witnessed active patent transactions
involving a total of 237,773 patents. The top ten market players
each bought at least one thousand patents.
Advanced New Technologies Co., Ltd tops the list with a purchase
of 7,261 patents which were then transferred to the Ant Group (an
affiliate company of the Alibaba Group) at the price of RMB 12.2
billion. Alibaba, China National Petroleum Corporation,
Beijing Automotive Group Off-road Vehicle, Goertek Optical
Technology, Guangdong Power Grid, Apple, NIO, Haier, Comba Telecom
Systems, also made into the list.
http://www.iprdaily.cn/news_28452.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
AFD China Newsletter - July 2021
AFD China
The winners of the 22nd China Patent Award were announced by the China Intellectual Property Administration in late June. One Gold Prize and one Excellence Prize were given to our client's patents.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem