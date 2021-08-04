China ranks first in the world in the number of artificial intelligence (AI) patents, according to Xiao Yaqing minister of Industry and Information Technology.

According to a report on China's AI development released earlier this year, nearly 390,000 AI patent applications were filed in China over the past 10 years, accounting for 74.7 percent of the world total. The report was jointly released by three institutions including the Chinese Association of Artificial Intelligence.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202107/348787.html

