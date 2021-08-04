China:
China Tops World In AI Patents
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
China ranks first in the world in the number of artificial
intelligence (AI) patents, according to Xiao Yaqing minister of
Industry and Information Technology.
According to a report on China's AI development released
earlier this year, nearly 390,000 AI patent applications were filed
in China over the past 10 years, accounting for 74.7 percent of the
world total. The report was jointly released by three institutions
including the Chinese Association of Artificial Intelligence.
http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202107/348787.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
AFD China Newsletter - July 2021
AFD China
The winners of the 22nd China Patent Award were announced by the China Intellectual Property Administration in late June. One Gold Prize and one Excellence Prize were given to our client's patents.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem