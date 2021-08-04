China:
미국 버라이즌社, 화웨이社와의 특허소송 화해로 종결 발표
2021년 7월 12일, 미국
버라이즌(Verizon)社와
중국 화웨이(Huawei)社
간의 특허침해와
관련된 소송 두 건을
화해로 합의했다고
로이터 통신이
보도함
-
(배경) 화웨이社는
2020년 2월
버라이즌社가
컴퓨터 네트워킹,
다운로드 보안,
화상통신 등
분야에서
화웨이社의 특허
12건을 무단으로
사용함을 이유로
손해배상액과
로열티 지급을
요구하며 소송을
제기함
- 이에
버라이즌社는
화웨이社가 자사의
특허를 침해했다고
주장하며 반소를
제기함
- (주요내용) 이번
합의는 지난 7월 11일
미국 텍사스州
법원에 양측이 모두
기각 신청서를
제출(motions to dismiss)하였고
다음날인 12일
법원이 이를
승인하였으며
버라이즌社와
화웨이社는
보도자료를 통해
합의조건은 기밀로
하여 화해 사실을
밝힘
- 버라이즌社는
공식 보도자료에서
자사가
화웨이社와의 특허
소송과 관련된
합의를 이끌어낸
것에 만족하고
있으며 합의 조건은
공개하지 않지만,
자사는 장기화된 이
문제를 마무리 짓기
위해 상당한 노력을
했다고 강조하며
미국에서 가장
신뢰할 수 있는
네트워크를
기반으로 수백만
명의 소비자와
기업에게 뛰어난
기술을 제공하는
것에 계속 집중하고
있다고 부연함
- 화웨이社도
마찬가지로 성명을
통해 버라이즌社와
자사의 특허소송
종결 합의에
도달하여 매우
기쁘게 생각하며
다만 계약 조건은
기밀 사항이라고
밝힘
