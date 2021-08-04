 2021년 7월 12일, 미국 버라이즌(Verizon)社와 중국 화웨이(Huawei)社 간의 특허침해와 관련된 소송 두 건을 화해로 합의했다고 로이터 통신이 보도함

- (배경) 화웨이社는 2020년 2월 버라이즌社가 컴퓨터 네트워킹, 다운로드 보안, 화상통신 등 분야에서 화웨이社의 특허 12건을 무단으로 사용함을 이유로 손해배상액과 로열티 지급을 요구하며 소송을 제기함

  • 이에 버라이즌社는 화웨이社가 자사의 특허를 침해했다고 주장하며 반소를 제기함

- (주요내용) 이번 합의는 지난 7월 11일 미국 텍사스州 법원에 양측이 모두 기각 신청서를 제출(motions to dismiss)하였고 다음날인 12일 법원이 이를 승인하였으며 버라이즌社와 화웨이社는 보도자료를 통해 합의조건은 기밀로 하여 화해 사실을 밝힘

  • 버라이즌社는 공식 보도자료에서 자사가 화웨이社와의 특허 소송과 관련된 합의를 이끌어낸 것에 만족하고 있으며 합의 조건은 공개하지 않지만, 자사는 장기화된 이 문제를 마무리 짓기 위해 상당한 노력을 했다고 강조하며 미국에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 네트워크를 기반으로 수백만 명의 소비자와 기업에게 뛰어난 기술을 제공하는 것에 계속 집중하고 있다고 부연함
  • 화웨이社도 마찬가지로 성명을 통해 버라이즌社와 자사의 특허소송 종결 합의에 도달하여 매우 기쁘게 생각하며 다만 계약 조건은 기밀 사항이라고 밝힘  

