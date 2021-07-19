In biopharmaceuticals, an antibody patent is one of the most valuable patents in the field. A claimed monoclonal antibody (see Table 1) can be defined as:

an antigen or an epitope on an antigen to which the antibody is directed;

a hybridoma producing the antibody; or

amino acid sequences constituting the antibody.

It is preferable if the antigen to be directed by the claimed antibody is a novel and inventive one. If it is novel and inventive, a monoclonal antibody patent can be defined directly by the antigen and a patent claim with the broadest scope can be granted. If it is not novel and inventive, although an antibody can still be claimed by a hybridoma

producing the antibody or amino acid sequences constituting the antibody, it will be unclear whether such a defined antibody can be considered to be inventive enough (see Table 2).

The biotech section of the Patent Examination Guidelines regarding patentability of a monoclonal antibody was mended in 2020 (see Table 3). The amendment entered into effect on 15 January 2021.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.