"AMR北京国际汽车维修检测诊断设备、零部件及美容养护展览会"，是中国汽车界最具规模和影响力的国际盛会之一。

1079872a.jpg

2021年4月展会如期举行，德国萨塔公司作为世界喷涂设备行业的知名企业，在今年为期四天的展会中为客户带来了全新的体验。萨塔展台作为W1展馆中的最炫风景，一如既往的引人注目和令人赞叹。

1079872b.jpg

德国萨塔公司作为康瑞律师事务所的重要客户之一，已连续十年委托康瑞针对该展会进行全方位的知识产权保护工作，今年也不例外。

康瑞特组成了知识产权律师+调查员的维权小组，在展会开展的当天上午，对展会内的8个展厅700余家参展商进行了详细调查，其中共发现涉嫌侵权的参展商5家。

针对涉嫌侵权的目标，我们首先采取了公证证据保全措施，成功固定了侵权证据。随后又联合展会知识产权办公室对涉嫌侵权的目标进行了专利查处，责令其将涉嫌侵权的产品及宣传册全部撤架，并不得在展会期间再次展出。

在展会之后几天的复查中，我们并未发现涉嫌侵权产品及宣传册被再次展出，成功达到了停止侵权产品展出的目的。后续我们还将基于展会中固定的侵权证据，继续采取后续法律措施，最大限度的保护德国萨塔公司的知识产权权益。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.