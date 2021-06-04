Effective of June 1st, 2021, the Chinese Patent Law has been amended and here are the key highlights of the Amendments.

The Fourth Amendments of the Chinese Patent Law comes into effect as of today, June 1st, 2021.

We have summarised and compiled the key highlights of the Amendments our Principal & Head of China Patent Group, Li Mi, has previously covered. We hope you find this information useful on the related subject matters below.

Prefer to hear directly from our experts? Tune into Doug Clark's latest webcast series IP Snacks covering the Recent Amendments to the Chinese Patent Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.