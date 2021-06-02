ARTICLE

Announced on 26 May 2021, effective from 1 June 2021:

Main points:

Applicant will know whether cases is accepted in 5 days.

Responses from alleged infringer are to be filed within 15 days.

Oral hearing notified in 5 days.

Adjudication to be decided within 3 months.

Appeal to be filed within 15 days.

It appears that the opinion that the tight time schedule imposed is unrealistic to a foreign entity has not been listened. I can only wish those foreign entity good luck if accused of being an infringer in such a case (could this be used to target foreign entity?......).

Having said so, these measures are restricted to those having "major influence" (see my article above), which do not happen everyday.

