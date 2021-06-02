China:
Final CNIPA Measures For Administrative Adjudication Of Major Patent Infringement Disputes
Announced on 26 May 2021, effective from 1 June 2021:
The draft in March 2021 was reported in my article below:
Main points:
- Applicant will know whether cases is accepted in 5 days.
- Responses from alleged infringer are to be filed within 15
days.
- Oral hearing notified in 5 days.
- Adjudication to be decided within 3 months.
- Appeal to be filed within 15 days.
It appears that the opinion that the tight time schedule imposed
is unrealistic to a foreign entity has not been listened. I can
only wish those foreign entity good luck if accused of being an
infringer in such a case (could this be used to target foreign
entity?......).
Having said so, these measures are restricted to those having
"major influence" (see my article above), which do not
happen everyday.
