The patent law reform in China has yet to deliver the Implementing Rules to the new patent law effective on June 1, 2021. In order to ensure the implementation of the amended patent law, which is still in the process of revision, the CNIPA has formulated a set of Interim Measures dated May 24, 2021 relevant to basic examination matters under the new law to be implemented as of June 1, 2021. Applicants, especially those within the pharmaceutical industry, need to review the Interim Measures in order to take timely action.

The Interim Measures contain 10 Articles which are summarised below:

Article 1 states that design patents relating to a partial shape can now be filed as of June 1, 2021 and will then be examined under the amended patent law.

Note: The paper form template for a request under Articles 5 and 6 has meanwhile been provided. Article 6 requests that it is necessary to state the name of the drug and the approved indications (including the document number of the drug marketing authorisation certificate). The requester should identify the claims related to the drug that has been approved for marketing and explain the reasons why the technical solution incorporated in the drug falls within the protection scope of the identified claims referring to the reference materials. The requester should also name and justify the calculation basis for the requested patent extension term and clarify the exact technical solution to be protected during the compensation period. For these statements, supplementary sheets can be used. It is also required to provide proof that the holder of the drug marketing authorisation agrees to the patentee's request for compensation for the duration of the drug patent, if the patentee and marketing authorisation holder are different. The requester may also be required to add information regarding the manufacturing process of the drug that is being applied for.

Article 7 states that starting from June 1, 2021, patentees may voluntarily declare using a paper form in order to implement an open license for their patents in accordance with Article 50 of the amended patent law.

Applicants should immediately and carefully review how the Interim Measures affect their IP protection strategies. A review of planned patent filings, existing patent filings and regulatory approval dates may be necessary for best utilisation of the amended terms, and to identify opportunities under the new Chinese patent law. Inextensible deadlines should be noted and attended to.

