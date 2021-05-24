According to the 2020 China Patent Investigation Report, the 2020 yearly commercialization rate is 34.7%. The rates throughout the entire 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) sit firmly above 30% while the rates of companies are even higher at above 40%.

The Patent Transfer and Transformation Index reaches 54.7 in 2020, up 3.6 points from 2019. Nearly 80% of companies have clear expectations for the future revenue generated by their patents, 49.5% of which expect that their revenue derived from materializing their patents will increase in the next year; 45.5% expect such revenue to stay flat, and only the remaining 5.0% foresees a decline, suggesting most Chinese corporate patentees see their patent-generating revenue going nowhere but upward.

The Report also illustrates China's enhancement in patent protection. On the one hand, the proportion of Chinese patentees experiencing infringements is dropping, down 3.7% from 2015 to 10.8% in 2020. On the other hand, patentees have a more prepared mind to enforce their rights. In addition, 73.9% of Chinese corporate patentees took measures to protect their rights after being infringed, up 11.1% from 2015, clearly sending a message that right owners are more proactive in defending their belongings.

The Report shows that during the 13th Five-Year period, 7.3% of patent infringement court cases ended up with over 1 million yuan in damages, whether from court order, mediation or settlement, 4.4% higher than that during the 12th Five-Year period (2011-2015).

The Report also illustrates new changes in innovation activities: patentees themselves tend to invest more in R&D and join hands in innovation. In 2020, 16.5% of China's valid invention patents received R&D investments of more than 1 million yuan, up 4.4% year-on-year while 43.4% of valid invention patents received R&D investments below 100,000 yuan, down 1.2%, obviously suggesting companies are more generous in infusing more capital to R&D. Nearly 80% of Chinese corporate patentees had worked with others in innovation; 52.1% of corporate patentees had worked with their upstream or downstream customers on innovative projects; 34.9% with companies in the same industry; 27.5% with universities or research institutes, whose most frequent patrons were national-level high-tech companies, reaching 40.5%, 1.9 times more likely than that of non-high-tech enterprises. Cooperation has become a significant option of companies' innovation.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202105/344680.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.