The Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration of China recently announced the launch of Marketed Drug Patent Information Registration Platform, which also marked a substantial step in the landing of China's drug patent linkage system.

The platform can be visited at https://zldj.cde.org.cn and is open for public testing from May 18, 2021 to May 31, 2021. Holders of marketed drugs may can participate in the registration test of relevant drug patent information. The patent information that has been registered with the holders' approval during the test period will be disclosed, and serves as the basis for patent declaration from applicants of chemical generic drugs, Chinese medicine with the same name and formula, and biosimilar drugs.

http://www.cde.org.cn/news.do?method=viewInfoCommon&id=464a59511b09ddfc

