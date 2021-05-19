2021년 4월 26일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 유럽연합(EU) 상표정보 조회시스템의 온라인 서비스 개시에 관한 정보를 소개함

- (배경) 2020년 9월 25일, CNIPA는 EU와 중국-EU 상표정보 교환 합의(中欧商标信息交换协议)를 체결하여 중국 상표정보 국제교류 협력을 최초로 실현함

- (주요내용) 동 시스템은 중국 최초의 국제상표정보 공식 조회시스템으로 온라인 서비스의 개시는 중국 지식재산권의 국제협력과 지식공유를 강화하고 상표의 글로벌 체계를 홍보하는 데 중요한 역할을 수행 할 것임

  •  동 시스템은 일반대중과 혁신기업 및 기업가에게 빠르고 편리하며 포괄적인 EU 상표정보 조회 서비스를 제공하며, 이는 해외 상표정보를 수집·이용하고 지식재산 데이터의 활용 수준을 향상시키는데 도움이 될 것임
  •  또한, 중국기업의 '해외진출(走出去)'을 위한 지식재산 서비스를 제공하는 동시에, 국제적 경쟁력을 갖춘 제품 브랜드·기업 브랜드 등을 만들기 위해 상표의 글로벌 지위를 강화하는 기반을 제공할 것이며, 이는 중국 브랜드의 세계적 영향력을 높이는데 도움이 될 것임
  •  2021년 3월 말 기준 EU는 CNIPA에 약 194만 7,000건의 상표정보를 제공했으며, 동 정보는 상표의 기본 정보, 상품 및 서비스 정보, 우선권 정보, 분류 정보 등의 내용을 포함하는 것으로 고품질의 지식재산권 공공서비스 자원을 공급하고 있음
  •  향후 CNIPA는 EU와의 상표정보 교환 및 공유 작업을 더욱 활성화하고 상표정보 조회시스템의 기능을 최적화하여 일반대중 및 혁신주체에게 양질의 상표정보 서비스를 제공하기 위해 노력할 것임  

