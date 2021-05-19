China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 중국 최초의 국제상표정보 공식 조회시스템 온라인화
2021년 4월 26일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
유럽연합(EU)
상표정보
조회시스템의
온라인 서비스
개시에 관한 정보를
소개함
- (배경) 2020년 9월 25일,
CNIPA는 EU와 중국-EU
상표정보 교환
합의(中欧商标信息交换协议)를
체결하여 중국
상표정보 국제교류
협력을 최초로
실현함
- (주요내용) 동
시스템은 중국
최초의
국제상표정보 공식
조회시스템으로
온라인 서비스의
개시는 중국
지식재산권의
국제협력과
지식공유를
강화하고 상표의
글로벌 체계를
홍보하는 데 중요한
역할을 수행 할
것임
- 동 시스템은
일반대중과
혁신기업 및
기업가에게 빠르고
편리하며 포괄적인
EU 상표정보 조회
서비스를 제공하며,
이는 해외
상표정보를
수집·이용하고
지식재산 데이터의
활용 수준을
향상시키는데
도움이 될 것임
- 또한,
중국기업의
'해외진출(走出去)'을
위한 지식재산
서비스를 제공하는
동시에, 국제적
경쟁력을 갖춘 제품
브랜드·기업
브랜드 등을 만들기
위해 상표의 글로벌
지위를 강화하는
기반을 제공할
것이며, 이는 중국
브랜드의 세계적
영향력을 높이는데
도움이 될 것임
- 2021년 3월 말 기준
EU는 CNIPA에 약 194만 7,000건의
상표정보를
제공했으며, 동
정보는 상표의 기본
정보, 상품 및
서비스 정보, 우선권
정보, 분류 정보
등의 내용을
포함하는 것으로
고품질의
지식재산권
공공서비스 자원을
공급하고 있음
- 향후 CNIPA는 EU와의
상표정보 교환 및
공유 작업을 더욱
활성화하고
상표정보
조회시스템의
기능을 최적화하여
일반대중 및
혁신주체에게
양질의 상표정보
서비스를 제공하기
위해 노력할 것임
