China:
当所代理のCREEは特許無効審決取消訴訟の二審で勝訴！
最近、当所法律部は最高人民法院（2020）最高法知行終481号「行政判決書」を受領し、当所代理のCREEは特許審決取消訴訟の二審で勝訴した。
上訴人の中国科学院半導体研究所（以下は、「中科院半導体所」と略称する）と上訴人の国家知識産権局は、被上訴人の恵州科鋭半導体照明有限公司（以下は、科鋭公司と略称する）との特許権
無効審決取消において、上訴人は北京知的財産権法院の一審判決（即ち、無効審判請求を却下する）を不服として、最高人民法院に上訴した。
当所法律部は科鋭公司の依頼を受けて、その二審請求を代理した。
本件の[無効決定]は、科鋭公司が中科院半導体の保有している201010145087.3号特許（発明の名称：）に対して請求した無効審判において、国家知識産権局が下した「無効決定」です。当該決定において、国家知識産権局は科鋭公司の無効理由が全て成立てないため、本件特許の有効を維持すると判定した。
科鋭公司が上記無効審決に不服として、北京知的財産権法院に一審行政訴訟を提起し、当該審決の取り消しと国家知識財産権局が改めて無効決定を下すことを請求した。当所弁護士は、本件特許を詳しく分析してから、法院に十分に詳細な証拠と起訴理由を提出した。
北京知的財産権法院は審理した後、「対象無効審決を取り消し、国家知識産権局に改めて無効決定を下すことを命じる」という一審判決を下した。一方、中科院半導体所と国家知識産権局は当該一審判決を不服として、上訴した。
最高人民法院は審理した後、中科院半導体所と国家知識産権局の上訴理由が成り立てないと認定して、その上訴請求を支持しなかった。また、一審判決の認定事実が明確であり、判決結果が正確したため、それを維持するという判決を下した。
