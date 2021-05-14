2021년 4월 26일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 2020년 특허무효심판 10대 사건(专利复审无效十大案件)을 공식 발표함

- (주요내용) CNIPA는 2020년에 이루어진 특허무효심판 중 전형적 의의가 있는 사건을 올해의 10대 사건으로 선정하여 다음과 같이 발표함

2020년 특허무효심판 10대 사건

1068312a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.