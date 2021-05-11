In a bid to meet the demands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the CNIPA has been deeply implementing SMEs IP strategy promotion projects jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and introducing and promoting a series of policies and measures.

In 2020, more than 20,000 SMEs benefited from the IP trusteeship services; nearly 8,000 SMEs obtained about loans of 60 billion yuan by pledging their IPs as collaterals; 53,000 companies passed the enterprise IP management standards certification, most of which were SMEs and 5,729 national IP template enterprises were cultivated, 76% of which were SMEs. At the end of 2020, the research and development intensity, the average number of valid invention patents and IP pledge financing of SMEs from template enterprises were respectively 4.8%, 29.4 and 1.08, much higher than the national average numbers, namely 2.2%, 2.9 and 0.01.

Moreover, enterprises' vitality was motivated through IP services. First, SMEs were encouraged to implement the enterprise IP management standards and their relevant abilities were strengthened. As of the end of 2020, the number of companies passed the enterprise IP management standards certification reached 53,000, most of which were SMEs. Second, IP trusteeship service system centering on SMEs was established. The pilot work was carried out at 35 parks with SMEs assembling in 20 pilot cities and areas. In 2020, IP trusteeship services were provided to more than 20,000 SMEs, and the activity to support the development of enterprises through IP service was carried out nationwide. Over 7,000 times of abundant and various events were held, benefiting more than 50,000 companies, with SMEs taking up a majority. Third, 5,729 national IP template enterprises were cultivated, 4,354 of which were SMEs, accounting for 76%.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2021/3/31/art_2509_158131.html

