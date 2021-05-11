Ge Shu, Director General of the Strategic Planning Department of China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), recently accepted an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency and gave answers to how to define high value invention patent.

According to Ge Shu, five kinds of valid invention patents will be included into the statistical range of high-value invention patents:

A patent for invention in the strategic emerging industries; A patent for invention having overseas family member patent(s); A patent for invention maintainded for more than 10 years after grant; A patent for invention that realizes the higher amount of pledge financing; or A patent for invention that has won the State Science and Technology Award or China Patent Award.

Ge Shu further comments "[i]t is expected that by 2025, China will have 12 high-value invention patents per 10,000 population, which means that China's innovation strength will be greatly enhanced, and the gap between China and developed countries such as the United States and Japan will be further narrowed."

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202103/340018.html

