China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 사물인터넷·스마트홈·청정에너지 지식재산권 운영센터 설립 지원
2021년 3월 23일, 중국
국가
지식산권국(CNIPA)은
저장성(浙江省)·칭다오시(青岛市)·대련시(大连市)
3곳에 각각
사물인터넷·스마트홈·청정에너지
지식재산권
운영센터 설립을
지원한다고
발표함
- (주요내용) CNIPA는 동
센터의 설립을 통해
전국의
사물인터넷·스마트홈·청정에너지
산업을 고도화하고
새로운 발전체계를
구축할 수 있도록
지원할 계획임
(1) 저장성
- 항저우(杭州)
첨단기술산업개발구(高新技术产业开发区)에
사물인터넷
지식재산권
운영센터를
건설하고 특허
내비게이션(专利导航)1),
지식재산권
위탁관리,
지식재산권 거래,
지식재산권
투자·융자 등
지식재산권
운영서비스 수준을
향상시켜
사물인터넷 산업의
지식재산권 전환을
추진함
(2) 칭다오시
-
하이얼(海尔)社에
스마트홈
지식재산권
운영센터를
건설하고 고가치
지식재산 육성, 특허
표준화, 특허
투자·융자 등의
지식재산
운영서비스를
실시하여 스마트홈
산업의 지식재산권
전환을 촉진함
(3) 대련시
-
중국과학원(中国科学院)
대련화학물리연구소(大连化学物理研究所)
등에 청정에너지
지식재산권
운영센터를
건설하고 특허
내비게이션 분석,
고가치 지식재산
육성, 지식재산
운영인재 발굴,
전문화된
지식재산권 운영
서비스 등을
제공하여
청정에너지 산업의
지식재산권 전환을
지원함
