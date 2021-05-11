2021년 3월 23일, 중국 국가 지식산권국(CNIPA)은 저장성(浙江省)·칭다오시(青岛市)·대련시(大连市) 3곳에 각각 사물인터넷·스마트홈·청정에너지 지식재산권 운영센터 설립을 지원한다고 발표함

- (주요내용) CNIPA는 동 센터의 설립을 통해 전국의 사물인터넷·스마트홈·청정에너지 산업을 고도화하고 새로운 발전체계를 구축할 수 있도록 지원할 계획임

(1) 저장성

  •  항저우(杭州) 첨단기술산업개발구(高新技术产业开发区)에 사물인터넷 지식재산권 운영센터를 건설하고 특허 내비게이션(专利导航)1), 지식재산권 위탁관리, 지식재산권 거래, 지식재산권 투자·융자 등 지식재산권 운영서비스 수준을 향상시켜 사물인터넷 산업의 지식재산권 전환을 추진함

(2) 칭다오시

  •  하이얼(海尔)社에 스마트홈 지식재산권 운영센터를 건설하고 고가치 지식재산 육성, 특허 표준화, 특허 투자·융자 등의 지식재산 운영서비스를 실시하여 스마트홈 산업의 지식재산권 전환을 촉진함

(3) 대련시

  •  중국과학원(中国科学院) 대련화학물리연구소(大连化学物理研究所) 등에 청정에너지 지식재산권 운영센터를 건설하고 특허 내비게이션 분석, 고가치 지식재산 육성, 지식재산 운영인재 발굴, 전문화된 지식재산권 운영 서비스 등을 제공하여 청정에너지 산업의 지식재산권 전환을 지원함

