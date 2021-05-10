2021년 3월 19일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 재정부(财政部)와 공동으로 '중소기업 혁신 및 발전 지원을 위한 특허 전환 특별계획 실시에 관한 통지(关于实施专利转化专项计划 助力中小企业创新发展的通知)'를 발표함

- (주요내용) 동 통지의 주요내용은 다음과 같음

(1) 특허기술의 공급 및 수요 연결

  • 대학 및 연구기관, 기술이전센터, 산업재산권 운영센터 등이 보유한 특허기술 정보를 공개하고 이를 바탕으로 핵심기술의 지식재산권 보급 및 활용을 확대함
  • 서비스기관이 중소기업 산업단지(集聚区域)를 중점으로 중소기업이 목표로 하는 특허의 취득을 도울 수 있도록 지원함
  • 특허권자에게 '개방허가(开放许可, 오픈 라이선스)' 방식을 채택하거나 참고해 특허이전 비용이나 라이선스 비용의 지불기준, 지불방식 등의 조건을 미리 알려 특허전환의 효율성을 높이도록 권장함

(2) 특허기술의 공급 채널 확대

  • 빅 데이터 분석을 통해 대학 및 연구기관이 실시하지 않는 '잠자는 특허(沉睡专利)'를 선별하여 품질이 높고 시장성을 갖춘 특허와 잠재적인 라이선스 대상을 발굴하도록 지도함
  • 대규모 국유기업이 특허기술 라이선스를 늘리도록 독려하고 선 사용 후 라이선스 비용 납부 등과 같은 방법을 통해 중소기업의 특허기술 취득 장벽을 낮춤

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.