China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 재정부와 공동으로 중소기업 혁신 및 발전 지원을 위한 특별계획 실시
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2021년 3월 19일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
재정부(财政部)와
공동으로
'중소기업 혁신 및
발전 지원을 위한
특허 전환 특별계획
실시에 관한
통지(关于实施专利转化专项计划
助力中小企业创新发展的通知)'를
발표함
- (주요내용) 동
통지의 주요내용은
다음과 같음
(1) 특허기술의 공급
및 수요 연결
- 대학 및 연구기관,
기술이전센터,
산업재산권
운영센터 등이
보유한 특허기술
정보를 공개하고
이를 바탕으로
핵심기술의
지식재산권 보급 및
활용을 확대함
- 서비스기관이
중소기업
산업단지(集聚区域)를
중점으로
중소기업이 목표로
하는 특허의 취득을
도울 수 있도록
지원함
- 특허권자에게
'개방허가(开放许可,
오픈 라이선스)'
방식을 채택하거나
참고해 특허이전
비용이나 라이선스
비용의 지불기준,
지불방식 등의
조건을 미리 알려
특허전환의
효율성을 높이도록
권장함
(2) 특허기술의 공급
채널 확대
- 빅 데이터 분석을
통해 대학 및
연구기관이
실시하지 않는
'잠자는
특허(沉睡专利)'를
선별하여 품질이
높고 시장성을 갖춘
특허와 잠재적인
라이선스 대상을
발굴하도록
지도함
- 대규모
국유기업이
특허기술
라이선스를
늘리도록 독려하고
선 사용 후 라이선스
비용 납부 등과 같은
방법을 통해
중소기업의
특허기술 취득
장벽을 낮춤
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem