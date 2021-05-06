China Customs Published Typical Cases of Intellectual Property Protection in 2020
中国海关发布2020年知识产权保护典型案例
Date: 2021-04-26
Recently, China Customs published the 2020 typical cases of intellectual property protection, which are as follows:
- Hangzhou Customs case on the seizure of infringing exported drugs through market procurement channels;
- Xiamen Customs series of cases of infringing exported sanitary products;
- Qingdao Customs case on the seizure of infringing pullovers through the entry and exit channels of the bonded zone;
- Shanghai Customs case on the seizure of infringing titanium dioxide through the strengthening of administrative and criminal enforcement channels;
- Chongqing Customs case on the application to protect the patent right of the motorcycle;
- Ningbo Customs case on the seizure of infringing exported plaster and actively serving enterprises to safeguard their rights;
- Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Hefei and Nanchang Customs series of cases on the seizure of infringing goods;
- Beijing and Fuzhou Customs series of cases on the seizure of infringing goods on key routes;
- Tianjin, Gongbei and Lanzhou Customs series of cases on the investigation and issue of infringing goods, protecting the independent innovation of domestic enterprises;
- Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Huangpu Customs series of cases on the crack down on export transshipped infringing goods.
