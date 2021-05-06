ARTICLE

China Customs Published Typical Cases of Intellectual Property Protection in 2020

中国海关发布2020年知识产权保护典型案例

Date: 2021-04-26

Recently, China Customs published the 2020 typical cases of intellectual property protection, which are as follows:

Hangzhou Customs case on the seizure of infringing exported drugs through market procurement channels; Xiamen Customs series of cases of infringing exported sanitary products; Qingdao Customs case on the seizure of infringing pullovers through the entry and exit channels of the bonded zone; Shanghai Customs case on the seizure of infringing titanium dioxide through the strengthening of administrative and criminal enforcement channels; Chongqing Customs case on the application to protect the patent right of the motorcycle; Ningbo Customs case on the seizure of infringing exported plaster and actively serving enterprises to safeguard their rights; Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Hefei and Nanchang Customs series of cases on the seizure of infringing goods; Beijing and Fuzhou Customs series of cases on the seizure of infringing goods on key routes; Tianjin, Gongbei and Lanzhou Customs series of cases on the investigation and issue of infringing goods, protecting the independent innovation of domestic enterprises; Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Huangpu Customs series of cases on the crack down on export transshipped infringing goods.

