Chapter 1 General Provisions Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1.This Law is enacted to protect the legitimate rights of the patentee, to encourage inventions-creations, to advance the exploitation of inventions-creations, to enhance innovation capability, and to promote the progress of science and technology and the development of economy and society. Article 1 (unchanged)

Article2. In this Law, "inventions-creations" mean inventions, utility models and designs. "Invention" means any new technical solution relating to a product, a process or improvement thereof. "Utility model" means any new technical solution relating to the shape, the structure or their combination, of a product, which is fit for practical use. "Design" means any new design of the shape, the pattern, or their combination, or the combination of the color with shape or pattern, of a product, which creates an aesthetic feeling and is fit for industrial application. Article2. In this Law, "inventions-creations" mean inventions, utility models and designs. "Invention" means any new technical solution relating to a product, a process or improvement thereof. "Utility model" means any new technical solution relating to the shape, the structure or their combination, of a product, which is fit for practical use. "Design" means any new design of the shape, the pattern, or their combination, or the combination of the color with shape or pattern, of the whole or a part of a product, which creates an aesthetic feeling and is fit for industrial application. This makes it possible to protect a portion of a product, i.e. "partial design", which is currently not possible. Design practice in China will be more similar to that in many other jurisdictions and offers broader protection of design patents. Design patent right holders will be in a better position to protect themselves from infringers who may be able to avoid the risk of infringement by only copying their design points and using them in a different shaped product. As for graphic user interface (GUI), it should also be possible to protect the GUI itself, with the other parts of the product disclaimed with dotted lines. Even in the GUI itself, some parts may be disclaimed with dotted lines. It will be interesting to see what standard will be used in the examination of partial design application.

Article 3. The patent administration department under the State Council is responsible for the patent work throughout the country. It receives and examines patent applications, and grant patent right for inventions-creations in accordance with the law. The administrative authority for patent affairs under the people's governments of provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government are responsible for the administrative work concerning patents in their respective administrative areas. Article 3 (unchanged)

Article 4. Where an invention-creation for which a patent is applied for relates to the security or other vital interests of the State and is required to be kept secret, the application shall be treated in accordance with the relevant prescriptions of the State. Article 4 (unchanged)

Article 5.No patent right shall be granted for any invention-creation that is contrary to the laws or social morality or that is detrimental to public interest. No patent right shall be granted for any invention-creation where acquisition or use of the genetic resources, on which the development of the invention-creation relies, is not consistent with the provisions of the laws or administrative regulations. Article 5 (unchanged)

Article 6. An invention-creation made, by a person in execution of the tasks of the entity to which he belongs, or made by him mainly by using the material and technical means of the entity is a service invention-creation. For a service invention-creation, the right to apply for a patent belongs to the entity. After the application is approved, the entity shall be the patentee. For a non-service invention-creation, the right to apply for a patent belongs to the inventor or creator. After the application is approved, the inventor or creator shall be the patentee. In respect of an invention-creation made by a person using the material and technical means of an entity to which he belongs, where the entity and the inventor or creator have entered into a contract in which the right to apply for and own a patent is provided for, such provisions shall apply. Article 6. An invention-creation made, by a person in execution of the tasks of the entity to which he belongs, or made by him mainly by using the material and technical means of the entity is a service invention-creation. For a service invention-creation, the right to apply for a patent belongs to the entity. After the application is approved, the entity shall be the patentee. The entity may dispose of the right to apply for patents and patent rights for its service invention-creations in accordance with the law, and promote the implementation and use of related invention-creations. For a non-service invention-creation, the right to apply for a patent belongs to the inventor or creator. After the application is approved, the inventor or creator shall be the patentee. In respect of an invention-creation made by a person using the material and technical means of an entity to which he belongs, where the entity and the inventor or creator have entered into a contract in which the right to apply for and own a patent is provided for, such provisions shall apply. The revision affirms the entity's I right to dispose of service inventions, such as assignment, license, and pledge, etc.

Article 7. No entity or individual shall prevent the inventor or creator from filing an application for a patent for a non-service invention-creation. Article 7 (unchanged)

Article 8. For an invention-creation jointly made by two or more entities or individuals, or made by an entity or individual in execution of a commission given to it or him by another entity or individual, the right to apply for a patent belongs, unless otherwise agreed upon, to the entity or individual that made, or to the entities or individuals that jointly made, the invention-creation. After the application is approved, the entity or individual that applied for it shall be the patentee. Article 8 (unchanged)

Article 9. For any identical invention-creation, only one patent right shall be granted. Where an applicant files on the same day applications for both patent for utility model and patent for invention relating to the identical invention-creation, and the applicant declares to abandon the patent for utility model which has been granted and does not terminate, the patent for invention may be granted. Where two or more applicants file applications for patent for the identical invention-creation, the patent right shall be granted to the applicant whose application was filed first. Article 9 (unchanged)

Article 10. The right of patent application and the patent right may be assigned. Any assignment, by a Chinese entity or individual, of the right of patent application, or of the patent right, to a foreigner, a foreign enterprise or any other foreign organization shall proceed by going through the formalities as provided by the relevant laws and administrative regulations. Where the right of patent application or the patent right is assigned, the parties shall conclude a written contract and register it with the patent administration department under the State Council. The patent administration department under the State Council shall announce the registration. The assignment shall take effect as of the date of registration. Article 10 (unchanged)

Article 11. After the grant of the patent right for an invention or utility model, except where otherwise provided for in this Law, no entity or individual may, without the authorization of the patentee, exploit the patent, that is, make, use, offer to sell, sell, or import the patented product, or use the patented process, and use, offer to sell, sell or import the product directly obtained by the patented process, for production or business purposes. After the grant of the patent for a design, no entity or individual may, without the authorization of the patentee, exploit the patent, that is, make, offer to sell, sell, or import the product incorporating its or his patented design, for production or business purposes. Article 11 (unchanged)

Article 12. Any entity or individual exploiting the patent of another shall conclude with the patentee a license contract for exploitation and pay the patentee a fee for the exploitation of the patent. The licensee has no right to authorize any entity or individual, other than that referred to in the contract, to exploit the patent. Article 12 (unchanged)

Article 13. After the publication of the application for a patent for invention, the applicant may require the entity or individual exploiting the invention to pay an appropriate fee. Article 13 (unchanged)

Article 14. Where any patent for invention, belonging to any state-owned enterprise or institution, is of great significance to the interest of the State or to the public interest, the competent departments concerned under the State Council and the people's government of provinces, autonomous regions or municipalities directly under the central government may, after approval by the State Council, decide that the patented invention be spread and applied within the approved limits, and allow designated entities to exploit that invention. The exploiting entity shall, according to the regulations of the State, pay a fee for exploitation to the patentee. (Renumbered as Article 49) This article relates to licensing of patent right and hence is moved to the chapter of "Special License".

Article 15. Where the co-owners of a patent application or a patent have concluded an agreement on the exercising of the right, the agreement shall apply. In the absence of such agreement, any co-owner may independently exploit the patent or license another party to exploit the patent through non-exclusive license; any fee for the exploitation obtained from licensing others to exploit the patent shall be distributed among the co-owners. Except for the circumstances as provided in the preceding paragraph, a jointly-owned patent application or patent shall be exercised with the consent of all co-owners. Article 14 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 16. The entity that is granted a patent right shall award to the inventor or creator of a service invention-creation a reward and, upon exploitation of the patented invention-creation, shall pay the inventor or creator a reasonable remuneration based on the extent of spreading and application and the economic benefits yielded. Article 15. The entity that is granted a patent right shall award to the inventor or creator of a service invention-creation a reward and, upon exploitation of the patented invention-creation, shall pay the inventor or creator a reasonable remuneration based on the extent of spreading and application and the economic benefits yielded. The State encourages entities granted patent rights to implement property rights incentives, adopting stock rights, options, dividends, etc., so that inventors or creators can reasonably share the benefits of innovation. While Article 6 affirms the entity's right to service inventions, this Article intends to encourage inventors to make inventions.

Article 17. The inventor or creator has the right to be named as such in the patent document. The patentee has the right to affix a patent indication on the patented product or on the package of that product. Article 16 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 18. Where any foreigner, foreign enterprise or other foreign organization having no habitual residence or business office in China files an application for a patent in China the application shall be treated under is Law in accordance with any agreement concluded between the country to which the applicant belongs and China, or in accordance with any international treaty to which both countries are party, or on the basis of the principle of reciprocity. Article 17 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 19. Where any foreigner, foreign enterprise or other foreign organization having no habitual residence or business office in China applies for a patent or has other patent matters to attend to, in China, it or he shall appoint a legally incorporated patent agency to act as his or its agent. Where any Chinese entity or individual applies for a patent or has other patent matters to attend to in the country, it or he may appoint a legally incorporated patent agency to act as its or his agent. The patent agency shall comply with the provisions of laws and administrative regulations, and handle patent applications and other patent matters according to the instructions of its clients. In respect of the contents of its clients' inventions-creations, except for those that have been published or announced, the agency shall bear the responsibility of keeping them confidential. The administrative regulations governing the patent agency shall be formulated by the State Council. Article 18 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 20. Where any entity or individual intends to file an application for patent abroad for any invention or utility model developed in China, it or he shall request in advance the patent administration department under the State Council for confidentiality examination. The procedures and duration etc. of the confidentiality examination shall be implemented in accordance with the regulations of the State Council. Any Chinese entity or individual may file an international application for patent in accordance with any international treaty concerned to which China is party. The applicant filing an international application for patent shall comply with the provisions of the preceding paragraph. The patent administration department under the State Council shall handle any international application for patent in accordance with the international treaty concerned to which China is party, this Law and the relevant regulations of the State Council. For an invention or utility model, if a patent application has been filed in a foreign country in violation of the provisions of the first paragraph of this Article, it shall not be granted patent right while filing application for patent in China. Article 19 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 20. The principle of good faith shall be followed in applying for and exercising patent rights. Patent rights shall not be abused to damage public interests or the legitimate rights and interests of others. Abuse of patent rights to exclude or restrict competition, which constitutes monopolistic behavior, shall be dealt with in accordance with the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China. Currently, there are several laws, regulations or judicial interpretations in place to address the abuse of intellectual property right. No substantive requirement was provided in this article. However, it provides a legal basis for litigation and it will be interesting to see how it is applied in litigation in the future.

Article 21. The patent administration department under the State Council and its Patent Reexamination Board shall handle any patent application and patent-related request according to law and in conformity with the requirements of being objective, fair and timely. The patent administration department under the State Council shall release patent information in a complete, correct and timely manner, and publish patent gazette on a regular basis. Until the publication or announcement of the application for a patent, staff members of the patent administration department under the State Council and other persons involved have the duty to keep its contents confidential. Article 21. The patent administration department under the State Council shall handle any patent application and patent-related request according to law and in conformity with the requirements of being objective, fair and timely. The patent administration department under the State Council shall strengthen the construction of a public service system for patent information, release patent information in a complete, correct and timely manner, provide basic patent data, publish patent gazette on a regular basis, and promote the dissemination and utilization of patent information. Until the publication or announcement of the application for a patent, staff members of the patent administration department under the State Council and other persons involved have the duty to keep its contents confidential. 1. The former Patent Reexamination Board was renamed as the Reexamination and Invalidation Department of CNIPA in 2019. 2. The amendment corresponds to the establishment of open license system. 3. It can also be expected that patent search and analysis tools available from CNIPA will be improved.

Chapter 2 Requirements for Grant of Patent Right Chapter 2 Requirements for Grant of Patent Right

Article 22. Any invention or utility model for which patent right may be granted must possess novelty, inventiveness and practical applicability. Novelty means that, the invention or utility model does not form part of the prior art; nor has any entity or individual filed previously before the date of filing with the patent administration department under the State Council an application relating to the identical invention or utility model disclosed in patent application documents published or patent documents announced after the said date of filing. Inventiveness means that, as compared with the prior art, the invention has prominent substantive features and represents a notable progress, and that the utility model has substantive features and represents progress. Practical applicability means that, the invention or utility model can be made or used and can produce effective results. The prior art referred to in this Law means any technology known to the public before the date of filing in China or abroad. Article 22 (unchanged)

Article 23. Any design for which patent right may be granted shall not be a prior design, nor has any entity or individual filed before the date of filing with the patent administration department under the State Council an application relating to the identical design disclosed in patent documents announced after the date of filing. Any design for which patent right may be granted shall significantly differ from prior design or combination of prior design features Any design for which patent right may be granted must not be in conflict with the legitimate right obtained before the date of filing by any other person. The prior design referred to in this Law means any design known to the public before the date of filing in China or abroad. Article 23 (unchanged)

Article 24. An invention-creation for which a patent is applied for does not lose its novelty where, within six months before the date of filing, one of the following events occurred: (1) where it was first exhibited at an international exhibition sponsored or recognized by the Chinese Government; (2) where it was first made public a prescribed academic or technological meeting; (3) where it was disclosed by any person without the consent of the applicant. Article 24. An invention-creation for which a patent is applied for does not lose its novelty where, within six months before the date of filing, one of the following events occurred: (1) it is made public for the first time for the purpose of public interest when a state of emergency or extraordinary situation occurs in the country; (2) where it was first exhibited at an international exhibition sponsored or recognized by the Chinese Government; (3) where it was first made public a prescribed academic or technological meeting; (4) where it was disclosed by any person without the consent of the applicant. A new scenario is provided where the grace period is applicable. For example, if in order to respond to sudden epidemic diseases, certain technology useful to control the epidemic diseases is disclosed through use, it is still possible to get patent protection in China by taking advantage of this article.

Article 25. For any of the following, no patent right shall be granted: (1) scientific discoveries; (2) rules and methods for mental activities; (3) methods for the diagnosis or for the treatment of diseases; (4) animal and plant varieties; (5) substances obtained by means of nuclear transformation; (6) designs of two-dimensional printing goods, made of the pattern, the color or the combination of the two, which serve mainly as indicators. For processes used in producing products referred to in items (4) of the preceding paragraph, patent right may be granted in accordance with the provisions of this Law. Article 25. For any of the following, no patent right shall be granted: (1) scientific discoveries; (2) rules and methods for mental activities; (3) methods for the diagnosis or for the treatment of diseases; (4) animal and plant varieties; (5) nuclear transformation methods and substances obtained by means of nuclear transformation; (6) designs of two-dimensional printing goods, made of the pattern, the color or the combination of the two, which serve mainly as indicators. For processes used in producing products referred to in items (4) of the preceding paragraph, patent right may be granted in accordance with the provisions of this Law. Guidelines for Patent Examination already provide that nuclear transformation methods are non-patentable. This change makes the provisions consistent with each other.

Chapter 3 Application for Patent Chapter 3 Application for Patent

Article 26. Where an application for a patent for invention or utility model is filed, a request, a description and its abstract, and claims shall be submitted. The request shall state the title of the invention or utility model, the name of the inventor, the name and the address of the applicant and other related matters. The description shall set forth the invention or utility model in a manner sufficiently clear and complete so as to enable a person skilled in the relevant filed of technology to carry it out; where necessary, drawings are required. The abstract shall state briefly the main technical points of the invention or utility model. The claims shall be supported by the description and shall define the extent of the patent protection sought for in a clear and concise manner. Where an invention-creation is developed relying on the genetic resources, the applicant shall indicate, in the application documents, the direct and original source of such genetic resources; where the applicant fails to indicate the original source, he or it shall state the reasons thereof. Article 26 (unchanged)

Article 27. Where an application for a patent for design is filed, a request, drawings or photographs of the design and a brief explanation of the design shall be submitted. The relevant drawings or photographs submitted by the applicant shall clearly indicate the design of the product for which patent protection is sought. Article 27 (unchanged)）

Article 28. The date on which the patent administration department under the State Council receives the application shall be the date of filing. If the application is sent by mail, the date of mailing indicated by the postmark shall be the date of filing. Article 28 (unchanged)

Article 29. Where, within twelve months from the date on which any applicant first filed in a foreign country an application for a patent for invention or utility model, or within six months from the date on which any applicant first filed in a foreign country an application for a patent for design, he or it files in China an application for a patent for the same subject matter, he or it may, in accordance with any agreement concluded between the said foreign country and China, or in accordance with any international treaty to which both countries are party, or on the basis of the principle of mutual recognition of the right of priority, enjoy a right of priority. Where, within twelve months from the date on which any applicant first filed in China an application for a patent for invention or utility model, he or it files with the patent administration department under the State Council an application for a patent for the same subject matter, he or it may enjoy a right of priority. Article 29. Where, within twelve months from the date on which any applicant first filed in a foreign country an application for a patent for invention or utility model, or within six months from the date on which any applicant first filed in a foreign country an application for a patent for design, he or it files in China an application for a patent for the same subject matter, he or it may, in accordance with any agreement concluded between the said foreign country and China, or in accordance with any international treaty to which both countries are party, or on the basis of the principle of mutual recognition of the right of priority, enjoy a right of priority. Where, within twelve months from the date on which any applicant first filed in China an application for a patent for invention or utility model, or within six months from the date on which any applicant first filed in China an application for a patent for design, he or it files with the patent administration department under the State Council an application for a patent for the same subject matter, he or it may enjoy a right of priority. Domestic priority for designs is made available. It is to be noted that for inventions and utility models, when domestic priority is claimed, the first filed Chinese application will be deemed to be withdrawn. It is not possible to keep both applications. It is reasonable to believe that this also applies to design applications.

Article 30. Any applicant who claims the right of priority shall make a written declaration when the application is filed, and submit, within three months, a copy of the patent application document which was first filed; if the applicant fails to make the written declaration or to meet the time limit for submitting the copy of the patent application document, the claim to the right of priority shall be deemed not to have been made. Article 30. Any applicant who claims the right of priority for an invention or utility model patent, shall make a written declaration when the application is filed, and submit, within 16 months from the date of filing the first application, a copy of the patent application document which was first filed. Any applicant who claims the right of priority for a design patent, shall make a written declaration when the application is filed, and submit, within three months, a copy of the patent application document which was first filed. If the applicant fails to make the written declaration or to meet the time limit for submitting the copy of the patent application document, the claim to the right of priority shall be deemed not to have been made. The amendment provides an extended time limit for submitting certified priority documents for invention and utility model applications, which is more friendly to applicants.

Article 31. An application for a pent for invention or utility model shall be limited to one invention or utility model. Two or more inventions or utility models belonging to a single general inventive concept may be filed as one application. An application for a patent for design shall be limited to one design. Two or more similar designs for the same product or two or more designs which are incorporated in products belonging to the same class and sold or used in sets may be filed as one application. Article 31 (unchanged)

Article 32. An applicant may withdraw his or its application for a patent at any time before the patent right is granted. Article 32 (unchanged)

Article 33. An applicant may amend his or its application for a patent, but the amendment to the application for a patent for invention or utility model may not go beyond the scope of disclosure contained in the initial description and claims, and the amendment to the application for a patent for design may not go beyond the scope of the disclosure as shown in the initial drawings or photographs. Article 33 (unchanged)

Chapter 4 Examination and Approval of Application for Patent Chapter 4 Examination and Approval of Application for Patent

Article 34. Where, after receiving an application for a patent for invention, the patent administration department under the State Council, upon preliminary examination, finds the application to be in conformity with the requirements of this Law, it shall publish the application promptly after the expiration of eighteen months from the date of filing. Upon the request of the applicant, the patent administration department under the State Council publishes the application earlier. Article 34 (unchanged)

Article 35. Upon the request of the applicant for a patent for invention, made at any time within three years from the date of filing, the patent administration department under the State Council will proceed to examine the application as to its substance. If without any justified reason, the applicant fails to meet the time limit for requesting examination as to substance, the application shall be deemed to have been withdrawn. The patent administration department under the State Council may, on its own initiative, proceed to examine any application for a patent for invention as to its substance when it deems it necessary. Article 35 (unchanged)

Article 36. When the applicant for a patent for invention requests examination as to substance, he or it shall furnish pre-filing date reference materials concerning the invention. For an application for a patent for invention that has been already filed in a foreign country, the patent administration department under the State Council may ask the applicant to furnish within a specified time limit documents concerning any search made for the purpose of examining that application, or concerning the results of any examination made, in that country. If, at the expiration of the specified time limit, without any justified reason, the said documents are not furnished, the application shall be deemed to have been withdrawn. Article 36 (unchanged)

Article 37. Where the patent administration department under the State Council, after it has made the examination as to substance of the application for a patent for invention, finds that the application is not in conformity with the provisions of this Law, it shall notify the applicant and request him or it to submit, within a specified time limit, his or its observations or to amend the application. If without any justified reason, the time limit for making response is not met, the application shall be deemed to have been withdrawn. Article 37 (unchanged)

Article 38. Where, after the applicant has made the observations or amendments, the patent administration department under the State Council finds that the application for a patent for invention is still not in conformity with the provisions of is Law, the application shall be rejected. Article 38 (unchanged)

Article 39. Where it is found after examination as to substance that there is no cause for rejection of the application for a patent for invention, the patent administration department under the State Council shall make a decision to grant the patent right for invention, issue the certificate of patent for invention, and register and announce it. The patent right for invention shall take effect as of the date of the announcement. Article 39 (unchanged)

Article 40. Where it is found after preliminary examination that there is no cause for rejection of the application for a patent for utility model or design, the patent administration department under the State Council shall make a decision to grant the patent right for utility model or the patent right for design, issue the relevant patent certificate, and register and announce it. The patent right for utility model or design shall take effect as of the date of the announcement. Article 40 (unchanged)

Article 41.The patent administration department under the State Council shall set up a Patent Reexamination Board. Where an applicant for patent is not satisfied with the decision of the said department rejecting the application, the applicant may, within three months from the date of receipt of the notification, request the Patent Reexamination Board to make a reexamination. The Patent Reexamination Board shall, after reexamination, make a decision and notify the applicant for patent. Where the applicant for patent is not satisfied with the decision of the Patent Reexamination Board, it or he may, within three months from the date of receipt of the notification, institute legal proceedings in the people's court. Article 41. Where an applicant for patent is not satisfied with the decision of the patent administration department under the State Council rejecting the application, the applicant may, within three months from the date of receipt of the notification, request the patent administration department under the State Council to make a reexamination. The patent administration department under the State Council shall, after reexamination, make a decision and notify the applicant for patent. Where the applicant for patent is not satisfied with the decision of the patent administration department under the State Council, it or he may, within three months from the date of receipt of the notification, institute legal proceedings in the people's court. The former Patent Reexamination Board was renamed as the Reexamination and Invalidation Department of CNIPA in 2019.

Chapter 5 Duration, Cessation and Invalidation of Patent Right Chapter 5 Duration, Cessation and Invalidation of Patent Right

Article 42. The duration of patent right for inventions shall be twenty years, the duration of patent right for utility models and patent right for designs shall be ten years, counted from the date of filing. Article 42. The duration of patent right for inventions shall be twenty years, the duration of patent right for utility models shall be ten years, and the duration of patent right for designs shall be fifteen years, counted from the date of filing. Where an invention patent right was granted after the expiration of four years from the date of filing of the invention patent application and the expiration of three years from the date of the substantive examination request, the patent administration department under the State Council shall, at the request of the patentee, provide compensation for the duration of the patent right with respect to the unreasonable delay in the examination procedure of the invention patent, except for the unreasonable delay caused by the applicant. In order to compensate for the time spent in the review and marketing approval of new drugs, at the request of the patentee, the patent administration department under the State Council may grant compensation for the duration of the invention patent right related to the new drug which has been approved for marketing in China. The compensation period shall not exceed five years, and the total effective period of patent right after the new drug is approved for marketing shall not exceed 14 years. 1. Design patent term is extended to 15 years. It is believed that China is getting ready to join the Hague Agreement. 2. It is believed that the patent term adjustment was made in line with the China-US phase 1 trade agreement. Detailed calculation method is likely to be available in the upcoming amended Implementing Regulations or Guidelines for Patent Examination. 3. In the current law "Bolar exemption" is provided in Article 69 (new Article 75), i.e. use of a drug patent for the purpose of application for drug approval is not considered a patent infringing activity, but extension of patent term is not available. The inclusion of patent term extension better balances the interest of innovative drug companies and the generic companies. There are no detailed provisions available yet regarding how the extension will be calculated.

Article 43. The patentee shall pay an annual fee beginning with the year in which the patent right was granted. Article 43 (unchanged)

Article 44. In any of the following cases, the patent right shall cease before the expiration of its duration: (1) where an annual fee is not paid as prescribed; (2) where the patentee abandons his or its patent right by a written declaration. Any cessation of the patent right shall be registered and announced by the Patent administration department under the State Council. Article 44 (unchanged)

Article 45. Where, starting from the date of the announcement of the grant of the patent right by the patent administration department under the State Council, any entity or individual considers that the grant of the said patent right is not in conformity with the relevant provisions of this Law, it or he may request the Patent Reexamination Board to declare the patent right invalid. Article 45. Where, starting from the date of the announcement of the grant of the patent right by the patent administration department under the State Council, any entity or individual considers that the grant of the said patent right is not in conformity with the relevant provisions of this Law, it or he may request the patent administration department under the State Council to declare the patent right invalid. The former Patent Reexamination Board was renamed as the Reexamination and Invalidation Department of CNIPA in 2019.

Article 46. The Patent Reexamination Board shall examine the request for invalidation of the patent right promptly, make a decision on it and notify the person who made the request and the patentee. The decision declaring the patent right invalid shall be registered and announced by the patent administration department under the State Council. Where the patentee or the person who made the request for invalidation is not satisfied with the decision of the Patent Reexamination Board declaring the patent right invalid or upholding the patent right, such party may, within three months from receipt of the notification of the decision, institute legal proceedings in the people's court. The people's court shall notify the person that is the opponent party of the party in the invalidation procedure to appear as a third party in the legal proceedings. Article 46. The patent administration department under the State Council shall examine the request for invalidation of the patent right promptly, make a decision on it and notify the person who made the request and the patentee. The decision declaring the patent right invalid shall be registered and announced by the patent administration department under the State Council. Where the patentee or the person who made the request for invalidation is not satisfied with the decision of the patent administration department under the State Council declaring the patent right invalid or upholding the patent right, such party may, within three months from receipt of the notification of the decision, institute legal proceedings in the people's court. The people's court shall notify the person that is the opponent party of the party in the invalidation procedure to appear as a third party in the legal proceedings. The former Patent Reexamination Board was renamed as the Reexamination and Invalidation Department of CNIPA in 2019.

Article 47. Any patent right which has been declared invalid shall be deemed to be non-existent from the beginning. The decision declaring the patent right invalid shall have no retroactive effect on any judgment or mediation decision of patent infringement which has been pronounced and enforced by the people's court, on any decision concerning the handling of a dispute over patent infringement which has been complied with or compulsorily executed, or on any contract of patent license or of assignment of patent right which has been performed prior to the declaration of the patent right invalid; however, the damage caused to other persons in bad faith on the part of the patentee shall be compensated. If, pursuant to the provisions of the preceding paragraph, the monetary damage for patent infringement, the fees for exploitation of the patent or fees for the assignment of the patent right is not returned, but such non-return is obviously contrary to the principle of equity, all or part of the preceding payments shall be returned. Article 47 (unchanged)

Chapter 6 Compulsory License for Exploitation of Patent Chapter 6 Special License for Exploitation of Patent

Article 48. The patent administration department under the State Council and the administrative authority for patent affairs under local people's government shall, in conjunction with relevant departments at the same level, take measures to strengthen public services for patents and promote the implementation and use of patents. The 4th amendment emphasizes on exploitation and use of patent.

Article 14 is moved here. Article 49. Where any patent for invention, belonging to any state-owned enterprise or institution, is of great significance to the interest of the State or to the public interest, the competent departments concerned under the State Council and the people's government of provinces, autonomous regions or municipalities directly under the central government may, after approval by the State Council, decide that the patented invention be spread and applied within the approved limits, and allow designated entities to exploit that invention. The exploiting entity shall, according to the regulations of the State, pay a fee for exploitation to the patentee. Article 14 is moved here.

Article 50. Where a patentee voluntarily declares in writing to the patent administration department of the State Council that he is willing to license any entity or individual to exploit his patent, and specifies the method and standard for payment of license fees, the patent administration department of the State Council shall make an announcement and implement open license. Where an open license statement is filed for utility model and design patents, a patent right evaluation report shall be provided. Where the patentee withdraws the open license statement, it shall be submitted in writing and be announced by the patent administration department under the State Council. If an open license statement is withdrawn through announcement, the validity of the open license granted earlier shall not be affected. The open license system draws on the practice of countries like UK, Germany, etc. In essence, the open licensing system hopes to use government public services to promote the connection between the supply and demand of patented technology and promote the commercialization of patents. Such a system is beneficial to universities and research institutions to commercialize their technology.

Article 51. If any entity or individual intending to implement an open-licensed patent, after it or he notifies the patentee in writing and pays the license fee in accordance with the announced licensing fee payment method and standard, it or he obtains the license to exploit the patent. During the implementation period of the open license, the annual patent fee paid by the patentee shall be reduced or exempted accordingly. The patentee who implements the open license may grant an ordinary license after negotiating with the licensee on the license fee, but shall not grant an exclusive license or a sole license for the patent. In order to encourage patentees to offer open license and promote commercialization of patented technologies, the article offers reduced or waived annuities to the licensors of open license.

Article 52. If relevant parties have a dispute over the implementation of an open license, it shall be resolved through negotiation; if the parties are unwilling to negotiate or if the negotiation fails, they may request the patent administration department under the State Council for mediation, or institute legal proceedings in the people's court. One feature of China's patent dispute resolution system is the dual tracks of administrative and judicial routes. These are also available for disputes with respect to open license.

Article 48. Under any of the following circumstances, the patent administration department under the State Council may, upon the request of an entity or individual which is qualified to exploit the invention or utility model, grant a compulsory license to exploit the patent for invention or utility model: (1) where the patentee, after the expiration of three years from the date of the grant of the patent and the expiration of four years from the date of filing, does not exploit or does not sufficiently exploit the patent without any justified reason; (2) where the exercising of the patent right by the patentee is legally determined as an act of monopoly, for the purposes of eliminating or reducing the adverse effects of the act on competition. Article 53 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 49. Where a national emergency or any extraordinary state of affairs occurs, or where the public interest so requires, the patent administration department under the State Council may grant a compulsory license to exploit the patent for invention or utility model. Article 54 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 50. For the purposes of public health, the patent administration department under the State Council may grant a compulsory license to manufacture a pharmaceutical product which has been granted patent right and export it to countries or regions specified in the relevant international treaties to which China is party. Article 55 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 51. Where the invention or utility model for which the patent right has been granted involves important technical advance of considerable economic significance in relation to another invention or utility model for which a patent right has been granted earlier and the exploitation of the later invention or utility model depends on the exploitation of the earlier invention or utility model, the patent administration department under the State Council may, upon the request of the later patentee, grant a compulsory license to exploit the earlier invention or utility model. Where, according to the preceding paragraph, a compulsory license is granted, the patent administration department under the State Council may, upon the request of the earlier patentee, also grant a compulsory license to exploit the later invention or utility model. Article 56 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 52. Where the invention-creation involved in the compulsory license relates to the semi-conductor technology, the exploitation thereof shall be limited only for the purpose of public interest or under the condition as provided in Article 48(2) of this Law. Article 57 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 53. Except for compulsory licenses granted in accordance with Article 48(2) or Article 50 of this Law, the exploitation of any compulsory license shall be executed predominately for the supply of the domestic market. Article 58 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 54. Any entity or individual requesting, in accordance with the provisions of Article 48(1) or Article 51 of this Law, a compulsory license for exploitation shall furnish proof to show that it or he has made requests for authorization from the patentee to exploit its or his patent on reasonable terms and conditions, and such efforts have not been successful within a reasonable period of time. Article 59 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 55. The decision made by the patent administration department under the State Council granting a compulsory license for exploitation shall be notified promptly to the patentee concerned, and shall be registered and announced. In the decision granting the compulsory license for exploitation, the scope and duration of the exploitation shall be specified on the basis of the reasons justifying the grant. If and when the circumstances which led to such compulsory license cease to exist and are unlikely to recur, the patent administration department under the State Council may, after review upon the request of the patentee, terminate the compulsory license. Article 60 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 56. Any entity or individual that is granted a compulsory license for exploitation shall not have an exclusive right to exploit and shall not have the right to authorize exploitation by any others. Article 61 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 57. The entity or individual that is granted a compulsory license for exploitation shall pay to the patentee a reasonable exploitation fee, or deal with the issue of exploitation fee according to relevant provisions of the international treaties to which China is party. Where the exploitation fee is paid, the amount shall be negotiated by both parties Where the parties fail to reach an agreement, the patent administration department under the State Council shall adjudicate. Article 62 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 58. Where the patentee is not satisfied with the decision of the patent administration department under the State Council granting a compulsory license for exploitation, or where the patentee or the entity or individual that is granted the compulsory license for exploitation is not satisfied with the ruling made by the patent administration department under the State Council regarding the fee payable for exploitation, it or he may, within three months from the date of receipt of the notification, institute legal proceedings in the people's court. Article 63 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Chapter 7 Protection of Patent Right Chapter 7 Protection of Patent Right

Article 59. The extent of protection of the patent right for invention or utility model shall be determined by the terms of the claims. The description and the appended drawings may be used to interpret the content of the claims. The extent of protection of the patent right for design shall be determined by the design of the product as shown in the drawings or photographs. The brief explanation may be used to interpret the design of the product as shown in the drawings or photographs. Article 64 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 60. Where a dispute arises as a result of the exploitation of a patent without the authorization of the patentee, that is, the infringement of the patent right of the patentee, it shall be settled through consultation by the parties. Where the parties are not willing to consult with each other or where the consultation fails, the patentee or any interested party may institute legal proceedings in the people's court, or request the administrative authority for patent affairs to handle the matter. When the administrative authority for patent affairs handling the matter considers that the infringement is established, it may order the infringer to stop the infringing act immediately. If the infringer is not satisfied with the order, he may, within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notification of the order, institutes legal proceedings in the people's court in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China. If within the said time limit, such proceedings are not instituted and the order is not complied with, the administrative authority for patent affairs may approach the people's court for compulsory execution. The said authority handling the matter may, upon the request of the parties, mediate in the amount of compensation for the damage caused by the infringement of the patent right. If the mediation fails, the parties may institute legal proceedings in the people's court in accordance with the Civil Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China. Article 65 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 61. Where any infringement dispute relates to a patent for invention for a process for the manufacture of a new product, any entity or individual manufacturing the identical product shall furnish proof to show that the process used in the manufacture of its or his product is different from the patented process. Where any infringement dispute relates to a patent for utility model or design, the people's court or the administrative authority for patent affairs may ask the patentee or any interested party to furnish an evaluation report of patent made by the patent administration department under the State Council after having conducted search, analysis and evaluation of the relevant utility model or design, and use it as evidence for hearing or handling the patent infringement dispute. Article 66. Where any infringement dispute relates to a patent for invention for a process for the manufacture of a new product, any entity or individual manufacturing the identical product shall furnish proof to show that the process used in the manufacture of its or his product is different from the patented process. Where any infringement dispute relates to a patent for utility model or design, the people's court or the administrative authority for patent affairs may ask the patentee or any interested party to furnish an evaluation report of patent made by the patent administration department under the State Council after having conducted search, analysis and evaluation of the relevant utility model or design, and use it as evidence for hearing or handling the patent infringement dispute. Patentees, interested parties or accused infringers can also proactively furnish a patent right evaluation report. Currently only patentees or the licensees that have the right to launch law suits have the right to request patent right evaluation reports. In the 4th amendment of the patent law, not only the patentee can request the CNIPA to produce the patent right evaluation report but the defendant is also able to do so. It provides a new vehicle for alleged infringers to defend themselves. However, for a party that is not involved in an infringement law suit but is concerned with potentially infringement on a utility model or a design patent, it is still not possible to request a patent right evaluation report from CNIPA.

Article 62. In a patent infringement dispute, where the alleged infringer has evidence to prove that the technology or design exploited by it or him forms part of prior art or is prior design, such exploitation does not constitute infringement of patent right. Article 67 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 63. Where any person passes off a patent, he shall, in addition to bearing his civil liability according to law, be ordered by the administrative authority for patent affairs to correct his act, and the order shall be announced. His illegal earnings shall be confiscated and, in addition, he may be imposed a fine of not more than four times his illegal earnings and, if there is no illegal earnings, a fine of not more than RMB 200,000 Yuan. Where the infringement constitutes a crime, he shall be prosecuted for his criminal liability. Article 68. Where any person passes off a patent, he shall, in addition to bearing his civil liability according to law, be ordered by the authority responsible for patent enforcement to correct his act, and the order shall be announced. His illegal earnings shall be confiscated and, in addition, he may be imposed a fine of not more than five times his illegal earnings and, if there is no illegal earnings or if the illegal earnings is less than RMB 50,000 Yuan, a fine of not more than RMB 250,000 Yuan. Where the infringement constitutes a crime, he shall be prosecuted for his criminal liability. This amendment strengthens the administrative protection of patent rights through increasing the penalties for passing-off patents.

Article 64. When investigating and prosecuting the suspected act of passing off a patent, the administrative authority for patent affairs may, based on the evidence obtained, query the parties concerned, and investigate the relevant circumstances of the suspected illegal act; carry out an on-the-spot inspection of the site where the party's suspected illegal acts took place; review and reproduce the contracts, invoices, account books and other relevant materials related to the suspected illegal act; examine the products relevant to the suspected illegal act and may seal up or withhold the products proved to be passing off the patented product. When the administrative authority for patent affairs performs its functions and duties specified in the preceding paragraph in accordance with the law, the interested party shall assist and cooperate and shall not refuse or interfere the performance. Article 69. When investigating and prosecuting the suspected act of passing off a patent, the authority responsible for patent enforcement may, based on the evidence obtained, take the following measures: (1) query the parties concerned, and investigate the relevant circumstances of the suspected illegal act; (2) carry out an on-the-spot inspection of the site where the party's suspected illegal acts took place; (3) review and reproduce the contracts, invoices, account books and other relevant materials related to the suspected illegal act; (4) examine the products relevant to the suspected illegal act; and (5) seal up or withhold the products proved to be passing off the patented product. When handling patent infringement disputes at the request of the patentee or interested parties, the administrative authority for patent affairs may take the measures listed in items (1), (2), and (4) of the preceding paragraph. When the authority responsible for patent enforcement or the administrative authority for patent affairs performs its functions and duties specified in the preceding two paragraphs in accordance with the law, the interested party shall assist and cooperate and shall not refuse or interfere the performance. Local IP offices which are responsible for enforcing patent rights in the administrative route still were given provided with strong power such as access to accounting records and confiscation of infringing goods. They have such power only in handling of patent passing-off cases. The reason might be that patent infringement cases involve complicated technology and thorough analysis of claims and allegedly infringing technical solutions.

Article 70. The patent administration department of the State Council may handle patent infringement disputes that have a significant influence in the country at the request of the patentee or the interested party. The administrative authority for patent affairs under local people's government shall handle patent infringement disputes at the request of the patentee or the interested party, and may handle the cases of infringement of the same patent right within its administrative area together; for cases of cross-regional infringement of the same patent right, it may request the administrative authority for patent affairs under the local people's government at a higher level to handle it. The article further improves the administrative enforcement system for patent rights. It provides a more efficient way for the right holder to deal with infringing acts spreading in a wide range of geographical or administrative regions.

Article 65. The amount of compensation for the damage caused by the infringement of the patent right shall be assessed on the basis of the actual losses suffered by the right holder because of the infringement; where it is difficult to determine the actual losses, the amount may be assessed on the basis of the profits the infringer has earned because of the infringement. Where it is difficult to determine the losses the right holder has suffered or the profits the infringer has earned, the amount may be assessed by reference to the appropriate multiple of the amount of the exploitation fee of that patent under a contractual license. The amount of compensation for the damage shall also include the reasonable expenses of the right holder incurred for stopping the infringing act. Where it is difficult to determine the losses suffered by the right holder, the profits the infringer has earned and the exploitation fee of that patent under a contractual license, the people's court may award the damages of not less than RMB 10,000 Yuan and not more than RMB 1,000,000 Yuan in light of such factors, as the type of the patent right, the nature and the circumstances of the infringing act. Article 71. The amount of compensation for the damage caused by the infringement of the patent right shall be assessed on the basis of the actual losses suffered by the right holder because of the infringement, or the profits the infringer has earned because of the infringement. Where it is difficult to determine the losses the right holder has suffered or the profits the infringer has earned, the amount may be assessed by reference to the appropriate multiple of the amount of the exploitation fee of that patent under a contractual license. For willful infringement of patent rights, if the circumstances are serious, the amount of compensation for the damage may be determined not less than one time and not more than five times the amount determined in accordance with the above method. Where it is difficult to determine the losses suffered by the right holder, the profits the infringer has earned and the exploitation fee of that patent under a contractual license, the people's court may award the damages of not less than RMB 30,000 Yuan and not more than RMB 5,000,000 Yuan in light of such factors, as the type of the patent right, the nature and the circumstances of the infringing act. The amount of compensation for the damage shall also include the reasonable expenses of the right holder incurred for stopping the infringing act. In order to determine the amount of compensation for the damage, where the right holder has tried its best to provide evidence and the account books and information related to the infringement are mainly in the possession of the infringer, the people's court may order the infringer to provide the account books and information related to the infringement; if the infringer does not provide it or provide fake accounting books or information, the people's court may refer to the claims of and the evidence provided by the right holder to determine the amount of compensation for the damage. 1. It is no longer required that the actual loss must be tried first. Either actual loss or illegal gain can be used first. 2. The concept of willful infringement first appears in China's patent law. However, what constitute willful infringement may still need to be clarified in future litigation. 3. Punitive damages are formally affirmed in law. This is likely to increase the amount of damages in future litigation cases. 4. Increased lower and upper limits of statutory damages together with punitive damages create greater deterrence against potential infringers. 5. Reasonable cost is addressed in a separate paragraph which makes it clear that this is in addition to the calculated damage or statutory damage. 6. Reversed burden of proof reduce alleviate the difficulty for plaintiffs to collect evidence to support claimed damages. This provision, together with punitive damages and increased statutory damages, will likely to significantly increase the amount of damages awarded in future litigation cases in China.

Article 66. Where any patentee or interested party has evidence to prove that another person is infringing or will soon infringe its or his patent right and that if such infringing act is not checked or prevented from occurring in time, it is likely to cause irreparable harm to it or him, it or he may, before any legal proceedings are instituted, petition the people's court to adopt measures to stop the relevant acts. When a petition is filed, the petitioner shall provide a security; if it or he fails to provide the security, the application shall be rejected. The people's court shall make a ruling within 48 hours after receiving the petition. Where there are special circumstances that require a delayed ruling, the court may make a ruling within another 48 hours. If the ruling is made to stop the relevant act, the ruling shall be enforced immediately. If any interested party is not satisfied with the ruling, it or he may apply for reconsideration once; the enforcement of the ruling shall not be suspended during the reconsideration. Where the petitioner fails to institute legal proceedings within 15 days after the people's court issued the ruling to stop the relevant act, the people's court shall lift the measures. Where the petition is made in error, the petitioner shall compensate the respondent for the losses caused by stopping the relevant acts. Article 72. Where any patentee or interested party has evidence to prove that another person is committing or will soon commit an act that infringes its or his patent right or hinders the realization of its or his right and that that if such infringing act is not checked or prevented from occurring in time, it is likely to cause irreparable harm to it or him, it or he may, before any legal proceedings are instituted, petition the people's court in accordance with law to adopt measures to preserve property, order certain actions, or prohibit certain actions. Provisions regarding preservation measures have been stipulated in relevant laws. Therefore, they are deleted herein.

Article 67. In order to stop patent infringement, under the circumstances where the evidence might be destroyed or where it would be difficult to obtain in the future, the patentee or the interested party may petition the people's court for evidence preservation before instituting legal proceedings. When adopting preservation measures, the people's court may order the petitioner to provide a security for the petition; if the petitioner fails to do so, the petition shall be rejected. The people's court shall make a ruling within 48 hours after receiving the petition; if the court rules to adopt preservation measures, the ruling shall be enforced immediately. Where the petitioner fails to institute legal proceedings within 15 days after the people's court adopted the preservation measures, the people's court shall lift the measures. Article 73. In order to stop patent infringement, under the circumstances where the evidence might be destroyed or where it would be difficult to obtain in the future, the patentee or the interested party may petition the people's court in accordance with law for evidence preservation before instituting legal proceedings. Provisions regarding preservation measures have been stipulated in relevant laws. Therefore, they are deleted herein.

Article 68. Prescription for instituting legal proceedings concerning the infringement of patent right is two years counted from the date on which the patentee or any interested party obtains or should have obtained knowledge of the infringing act. Where no appropriate fee for exploitation of the invention, subject of an application for patent for invention, is paid during the period from the publication of the application to the grant of patent right, prescription for instituting legal proceedings by the patentee to demand the said fee is two years counted from the date on which the patentee obtains or should have obtained knowledge of the exploitation of his invention by another person. However, where the patentee has already obtained or should have obtained knowledge before the date of the grant of the patent right, the prescription shall be counted from the date of the grant. Article 74. Prescription for instituting legal proceedings concerning the infringement of patent right is three years counted from the date on which the patentee or any interested party knows or should have known the infringing act and the infringer. Where no appropriate fee for exploitation of the invention, subject of an application for patent for invention, is paid during the period from the publication of the application to the grant of patent right, prescription for instituting legal proceedings by the patentee to demand the said fee is three years counted from the date on which the patentee knows or should have known the exploitation of his invention by another person. However, where the patentee already knew or should have known before the date of the grant of the patent right, the prescription shall be counted from the date of the grant. Time limit for instituting legal proceedings is extended to 3 years which further strengthens patent protection.

Article 69. None of the following shall be deemed as infringement of the patent right: (1) where, after the sale of a patented product or a product obtained directly by a patented process by the patentee or any entity or individual authorized by the patentee, any other person uses, offers to sell, sell or imports that product; (2) where, before the date of filing of the application for patent, any person who has already made the identical product, used the identical process, or made necessary preparations for its making or using, continues to make or use it within the original scope only; (3) where any foreign means of transport which temporarily passes through the territory, territorial waters or territorial air space of China uses the patent concerned, in accordance with any agreement concluded between the country to which the foreign means of transport belongs and China, or in accordance with any international treaty to which both countries are party, or on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, for its own needs, in its devices and installations; (4) where any person uses the patent concerned solely for the purposes of scientific research and experimentation; or (5) where for the purposes of providing information needed for the regulatory examination and approval, any person makes, uses or imports a patented medicine or a patented medical apparatus, and where any person makes, imports the patented medicine or the patented medical apparatus exclusively for such person. Article 75 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 76. In the process of review and marketing approval of a drug, if a dispute arises between the applicant for marketing approval of the drug and the relevant patentee or interested party due to the patent right related to the drug applying for registration, the relevant party may institute legal proceedings in the people's court and request a judgment be made on whether the technical solution related to the drug applying for registration falls within the scope of protection of the patent right of others' drug. The drug regulatory department of the State Council may, within the prescribed time limit, make a decision on whether to suspend the marketing approval of the relevant drug based on the effective judgment of the people's court. The applicant for marketing approval of a drug and the relevant patentee or interested party may also request an administrative ruling from patent administration department of the State Council for the dispute over the patent right related to the drug applying for registration. The drug regulatory department of the State Council, in conjunction with the patent administration department of the State Council, shall formulate specific measures for the connection between the marketing approval of drugs and the resolution of patent disputes in the stage of application for marketing approval of drugs, which shall be implemented after the approval of the State Council. 1. This article introduces the so-called "patent linkage system", which provides an early resolution mechanism for drug patent disputes, aiming to resolve potential patent disputes before relevant drugs are marketed. However, detailed rules still need to be formulated, such as experimental data protection period for drugs, and the establishment of China's Patent Information Registration Platform for Approved Drugs, equivalent to the corresponding content in "Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations" in the US, commonly known as the "Orange Book". 2. As a Chinese feature, administrative resolution is also provided for this type of disputes. 3. On September 11, 2020, the National Medical Products Administration and CNIPA jointly issued "Implementation Measures for the Early Resolution Mechanism for Drug Patent Disputes (Trial Version) (Draft for Comment)" for public comments. On April 25, 2018, the National Medical Products Administration issued "Implementation Measures for the Protection of Drug Experimental Data (Trial Version)" for public comments. Neither one has been finalized and implemented yet. However, it is reasonable to expect that a full system similar to that established by Hatch-Waxman Act in the US will be available in China soon.

Article 70. Any person, who, for production and business purpose, uses, offers to sell or sells a patent infringement product, without knowing that it was made and sold without the authorization of the patentee, shall not be liable to compensate for the damage of the patentee if he can prove that he obtains the product from a legitimate channel. Article 77 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 71. Where any person, in violation of the provisions of Article 20 of this Law, files in a foreign country an application for a patent that divulges an important secret of the State, he shall be subject to disciplinary sanction by the entity to which he belongs or by the competent authority concerned at the higher level. Where a crime is established, the person concerned shall be prosecuted for his criminal liability according to the law. Article 78 (renumbered; content unchanged)

Article 72. Where any person usurps the right of an inventor or creator to apply for a patent for a non-service invention-creation, or usurps any other right or interest of an inventor or creator, prescribed by this Law, he shall be subject to disciplinary sanction by the entity to which he belongs or by the competent authority at the higher level. (Deleted)

Article 73. The administrative authority for patent affairs may not take part in recommending any patented product for sale to the public or any such commercial activities. Where the administrative authority for patent affairs violates the provisions of the preceding paragraph, it shall be ordered by the authority at the next higher level or the supervisory authority to correct its mistakes and eliminate the bad effects. The illegal earnings, if any, shall be confiscated. Where the circumstances are serious, the persons who are directly in charge and other persons who are directly responsible shall be given disciplinary sanction in accordance with law. Article 79. The administrative authority for patent affairs may not take part in recommending any patented product for sale to the public or any such commercial activities. Where the administrative authority for patent affairs violates the provisions of the preceding paragraph, it shall be ordered by the authority at the next higher level or the supervisory authority to correct its mistakes and eliminate the bad effects. The illegal earnings, if any, shall be confiscated. Where the circumstances are serious, the persons who are directly in charge and other persons who are directly responsible shall be given sanction in accordance with law.

Article 74. Where any State functionary working for patent administration or any other State functionary concerned neglects his duty, abuses his power, or engages in malpractice for personal gain, which constitutes a crime, shall be prosecuted for his criminal liability in accordance with law. If the case is not serious enough to constitute a crime, he shall be given disciplinary sanction in accordance with law Article 80. Where any State functionary working for patent administration or any other State functionary concerned neglects his duty, abuses his power, or engages in malpractice for personal gain, which constitutes a crime, shall be prosecuted for his criminal liability in accordance with law. If the case is not serious enough to constitute a crime, he shall be given sanction in accordance with law

Chapter 8 Supplementary Provisions Chapter 8 Supplementary Provisions

Article 75. Any application for a patent filed with, and any other proceedings before, the patent administrative department under the State Council shall be subject to the payment of a fee as prescribed. Article 81 (renumbered; content unchanged)