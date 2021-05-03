宏达国际电子股份有限公司（下称宏达公司）发现珠海市魅族科技有限公司（下称魅族公司）、北京市合丰智讯数码科技有限公司（下称北京合丰公司）制造、销售、许诺销售的魅蓝Note5（型号：M621Q）手机中的相关技术落入其第201310032515.5号，名称为“移动装置”的发明专利权，故以专利侵权为由向北京知识产权法院提起诉讼。

法院经审理认为,涉案产品包含了涉案专利权利要求1的全部技术特征，涉案产品落入了涉案专利权利要求1的保护范围。

此外，对于赔偿损失的认定，法院综合全案的证据情况，在法定赔偿限额以上合理确定赔偿额，主要考虑了下列因素：1.涉案专利系发明专利，需要投入较大的研发成本，且该专利已实际进入专利实施转化环节，具有较高市场价值；2.涉案魅蓝Note5手机属于魅族公司的热销机型，即使按照魅族公司的实际激活量也超过350万个，销售量大，销售范围广，侵权持续时间长；3.根据魅族公司官网上标注的魅蓝Note5手机售价，计算出其平均售价为人民币1199元；4.涉案产品包含的专利技术非常多，涉案专利仅是涉案产品中的一小部分，确定经济损失数额应当考虑涉案专利的合理技术贡献比例。

综上所述，法院最终做出一审判决，责令被告立即停止侵权行为，并向原告支付经济损失及其他合理费用共计354万元。

