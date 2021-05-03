China:
最高法知识产权法庭发布2020年度报告
最高人民法院知识产权法庭召开了成立两周年新闻发布会，并在会上发布了2020年度报告。报告显示，2020年，知识产权法庭共新收技术类知识产权案件3176件，审结2787件（含2019年旧存512件）。与2019年同期相比，收案数量增加1231件，同比增长63%；结案数量增加1354件，同比增长近95%。2020年，法官人均结案82.5件，同比增长110%。民事二审实体案件平均审理周期为121.5天，行政二审案件平均审理周期为130.7天。
新收的1948件民事二审实体案件中，侵害发明专利权纠纷435件，侵害实用新型专利权纠纷754件，专利申请权及专利权权属纠纷163件，计算机软件纠纷360件，技术合同纠纷67件，技术秘密纠纷44件，植物新品种权纠纷40件，垄断纠纷30件，集成电路布图设计纠纷5件，其他类型纠纷50件。
2020年，法庭共审结案件2787件。其中，以维持原审裁判方式结案1667件，以撤诉方式结案539件，以调解方式结案158件，调撤率为25%，以发回重审或改判方式结案405件，发改率为15%，以其他方式结案18件。
