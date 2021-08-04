self

As Asia's economies attempt to recover from the grip of COVID-19, they face added obstacles brought on by slow vaccine rollouts and new pandemic restrictions. We're exploring the latest economic and regulatory developments in the Asia markets in Q3 including the impact of the new Delta variant of the virus, vaccinations, and China's crackdown on ridesharing giant, Didi.

Joining me for this conversation is Seoul, Korea-based attorney, Paul Kim. Paul graduated in Economics from the University of Chicago, with highest honors, and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Harvard University. Paul currently serves in private practice as a Corporate Partner in Sheppard Mullin's Seoul office advising clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity, venture capital and securities transactions, restructurings and multi-jurisdictional disputes.

Thank you for listening! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. Rate and Review this show in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What precautions are various Asian countries taking to address the Delta variant of the coronavirus?

What is causing the slow vaccine rollouts in South Korea?

Why have Environmental, Social, Governances (ESG) become more popular in South Korea lately?

What type of public assistance is the government of South Korea offering individuals and businesses?

What lessons can be learned from how companies responded to supply chain deficiencies during the pandemic?

Which industries experienced economic growth during the pandemic?

Has China gone to war, proverbially, against public markets?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.