VPPA – Regulatory Regime In India Phoenix Legal India ranks 4th globally in terms of the installed renewable energy capacity and about 42.3% of our total installed capacity is based on renewable energy sources (such as, solar, wind, hydro, waste to energy, etc.).

In Brief: Energy Contract Performance And Liability In Indonesia Anggraeni and Partners Describe any industry-standard form contracts used in the energy sector in your jurisdiction.

Green Hydrogen: Regulatory & Policy Framework In India Ikigai Law India wants to produce green hydrogen to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and meets its climate goals. India is also keen to be a global export hub for green hydrogen.

Part Two – Energy Projects In: Tay Ninh, Lam Dong, Phu Yen, Kon Tum & Tien Giang Provinces Russin & Vecchi The Prime Minister ("PM") has recently issued a number of Decisions which approve the master plan that will be developed during 2023-2030 (with a vision to 2050) in various provinces (including Tay Ninh, Lam Dong, Phu Yen, Kon Tum and Tien Giang Provinces).

MNRE Launches Hydrogen R&D Roadmap And Green Hydrogen Portal Argus Partners he MNRE launched the R&D Roadmap with an allocation of Rs. 400 crores for undertaking research and development with an aim to commercialize the green hydrogen sector.