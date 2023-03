ARTICLE

Batteries To Lead The Charge In The Green Energy Revolution Davies Collison Cave A generational energy transition is currently underway on a global scale, promising to be the dawn of a new industrial age.

An Overview Of The Green Hydrogen Policy Framework Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) reported that investments in the Indian renewable energy sector touched an unprecedented figure of USD 14.5 billion...

Green Hydrogen: Projects, Regulatory Considerations And What Lies Ahead BTG Legal On January 4, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the landmark National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total budget outlay of INR 19,744 crore. This mission was a much-awaited...

Indonesia's Ongoing Strategy To Ban The Exportation Of Raw Minerals: Jokowi To Ban The Exportation Of Copper Following Nickel And Bauxite Budidjaja International Lawyers President Joko Widodo had previously announced a ban on the export of raw materials in the form of nickel that entered into effect on January 2020 as well as a ban on the export of bauxite ore that shall be effective by June 2023.

Public Consultation Open: Proposed Offshore Renewable Energy Infrastructure Area Off The NSW Hunter Coast Herbert Smith Freehills This announcement follows last year's declaration of part of Bass Strait off Victoria's Gippsland coast as Australia's first offshore renewable energy infrastructure zone.