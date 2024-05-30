Search, Analyze and Review Chat Data with A&M ChatView

With the use of mobile messaging platforms on the rise, forensically collecting chat data for review is becoming increasingly important to litigations, arbitrations and investigations. The challenge lies in capturing important information such as chat context, group chat participants, emojis, voice messages, files and processing these into an easy-to-review format. When so much depends on reviewing chat data accurately and thoroughly whilst meeting tight deadlines, legal and investigation teams need a solution which can help them overcome these challenges.

Recognise, transcribe and translate audio and video messages.

Review texts, images, emojis, videos, audios and shared content messages in near native format.

Search, filter, code, highlight and redact messages.

Disclose and produce targeted relevant chat messages and files instead of the entire chat conversation.

A&M ChatView

A&M's experts created ChatView using forensic processing workflows to help legal and compliance teams better cope with chat data discovery. With ChatView, reviewers are empowered to handle comprehensive chat messages more than ever before.

A&M ChatView can be used to extract chat data from platforms such as WeChat, WhatsApp, and DingTalk.

Why ChatView?

Secure, localised and powerful data processing capability

100% operated by the A&M team

AI-powered transcription and translation with multilingual accuracy

Streamlined chat data discovery experience supported by A&M's full spectrum of eDiscovery services

Originally published 22 May 2024

