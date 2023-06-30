「AIで世界をつなぎ、未来を創出」をテーマとする世界人工知能（AI）大会2023が、7月6日から8日まで上海市で行われる。チューリング賞受賞者、ノーベル賞受賞者、国際機関の代表者、海外のアカデミー会員など、中国内外から1400人以上の来賓が出席する見通しだ。

　今年の大会規模は5万平方メートルに達し、出展企業数は過去最多となる400社を超える見込みだ。現在までに確認された大規模モデル、半導体チップ、ロボット、スマート運転などの分野を含めた初公開・初展示の新製品は30種類を超える。今年はさらに2大テーマ展を初設置。「中国AI産業イノベーション成果展」と「汎用に向かうAI」テーマ展示エリアは、それぞれAIイノベーション成果と未来の産業クラスターの構成に焦点を当てる。

　AIはChatGPTの出現によって飛躍的に発展を遂げている。今年の大会には中国内外の大規模モデル分野のスターチームと大物来賓が集結する。中国で広く知られている大規模モデルが登場し、その裏の中核開発チームが大規模モデルに関する議論をもたらす。また世界トップ企業の大規模モデルチームも華々しく登場する。内容には大規模言語モデル、大規模視覚モデル、マルチモーダル大規模モデルなどが含まれ、大規模モデルの各業界へのエンパワーメントの多元的なエコシステムを十分に示す。

出所：人民網

