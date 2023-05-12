As global competition surrounding artificial intelligence continues to intensify, China has recently taken the lead in the AI "arms race" as the country has advanced multiple efforts to launch and regulate AI technologies, according to AmLaw's publication Legaltech News.

With the Cyberspace Administration of China's (CAC) recently released draft measures for AI regulation, many wonder if other countries will be affected by a potential ripple effect.

The draft measures could potentially impact generative AI providers here in the U.S.

"Because of how broadly it was drafted, it could affect companies that are not doing business in China, but because their software is available to users in China or it could be accessible by users in China, then technically, arguably, they would be subject to this rule," said Corporate partner and co-leader of Pillsbury's China practice Jenny Liu.

"You just want to make sure that you don't inadvertently become subject to this because it is accessible to China. If there's no way to cut off the access to certain users in other countries, then you might inadvertently be subject to this," she added.

