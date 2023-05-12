As the emergence of generative AI brings new market opportunities to China, leading China-based tech giants have released or plan to release their own self-developed generative AI services. On April 11, 2023, China's main cybersecurity and data privacy regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued its Administrative Measures on Generative Artificial Intelligence Service draft for public comments. (The public comment period will end on May 10, 2023.)

In "China Issues Proposed Regulations on Generative AI," colleagues Jenny (Jia) Sheng, Chunbin Xu and Wenjun Cai break down the proposed rules, which apply to all generative AI services open to users in mainland China and are focused on cybersecurity and data privacy risks.

