China:
최고인민법원 "인공지능 사법적용 규범화 및 강화에 관한 의견"발표
12월 9일,
최고인민법원은
중영문으로"인공지능
(AI) 사법적용을
규범화하고
강화할데 관한
의견"을
발표했다.10월에
소집된 중국공산당
제2차당대회 정신을
전면적으로
관철하고"14.5"와"2035년
장기목표요강","차세대
인공지능발전계획"을
잘 실시하여
인공지능과
사법사업의
심층적인 융합을
한층 더 촉진하고
지능법원 구축을
전면적으로
추진한다더 높은
수준의 디지털
사법을 목표로
한다.
의견은 지도사상,
총체적목표,
기본원칙, 적용범위,
체계건설, 종합보장
등 6개 부분으로
구성된다.2025년까지
비교적 완벽한
사법인공지능기술응용체계를
기본적으로
보완하여 공정한
사법에 전방위적인
AI지원을
제공한다.2030년까지
사법 인공지능 기술
응용과 이론
시스템을 전면
구축해 전 과정을
포괄하는 수준 높은
AI 지원을
제공한다는 목표를
제시했다.
자료 출처:
최고인민법원 공식
홈페이지
