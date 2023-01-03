12월 9일, 최고인민법원은 중영문으로"인공지능 (AI) 사법적용을 규범화하고 강화할데 관한 의견"을 발표했다.10월에 소집된 중국공산당 제2차당대회 정신을 전면적으로 관철하고"14.5"와"2035년 장기목표요강","차세대 인공지능발전계획"을 잘 실시하여 인공지능과 사법사업의 심층적인 융합을 한층 더 촉진하고 지능법원 구축을 전면적으로 추진한다더 높은 수준의 디지털 사법을 목표로 한다.

의견은 지도사상, 총체적목표, 기본원칙, 적용범위, 체계건설, 종합보장 등 6개 부분으로 구성된다.2025년까지 비교적 완벽한 사법인공지능기술응용체계를 기본적으로 보완하여 공정한 사법에 전방위적인 AI지원을 제공한다.2030년까지 사법 인공지능 기술 응용과 이론 시스템을 전면 구축해 전 과정을 포괄하는 수준 높은 AI 지원을 제공한다는 목표를 제시했다.

자료 출처: 최고인민법원 공식 홈페이지

