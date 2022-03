ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

Australian IPO Review 2021: Regulatory Developments Herbert Smith Freehills In 2021, ASIC and ASX have continued their focus on disclosure and conduct issues, while keeping an eye on the ongoing impacts of the Covid–19 pandemic.

Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: The Road Ahead Lumiere Law Partners The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is a bill being introduced to the Lok Sabha.

Virtual Digital Assets In India: A Sneak Peek Into India's Regulatory Framework Advaya Legal 'Crypto Tax' has been the buzzword following the unveiling of India's Union Budget (Finance Bill) for 2022! While a Government bill proposing to ban and criminalise the investment and trading...

Revisiting The Concept Of Consideration Un-der Indian Law Vis-A-Vis Smart Contracts Khurana and Khurana Over the years, the nature of contract has undergone a significant change, i.e., from conventional written contracts to digital smart contracts.

Non-Fungible Tokens — Laws And Regulations In India Agama Law Associates Non-Fungible Tokens or NFT's are a part of the multi-billion-dollar industry that seems to be growing steadily. NFT's have been around in the market for a few years now but have been introduced...