2021世界人工知能大会(WAIC)総括会並びに世界人工知能大会2022始動セレモニーがこのほど開かれ、世界人工知能大会2022は7月7日から9日までの3日間開催され、メイン会場は引き継ぎ上海万博エリアに設置されることが明らかになった。

世界 人工知能大会2021は、「INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY INSPIRATIONAL CITIES」をテーマに、都市のデジタル化モデル転換をめぐり、「イベント100回、ゲスト1000人」という目標を達成し、ゲスト約1200人が意見を述べ、企業324社が出展し、オンライン視聴者数は延べ3億8300万人、オフライン観客は延べ14万人に達した。成果の発表という面では、浦東デジタルガバナンスや臨港デジタルツインシティ、人工知能オープンプラットフォームといった重要応用シーンが発表され、中国初の「信頼される人工知能白書」といった26の報告・イニシアティブ26が発表された。また、重要産業プロジェクト26件の契約が交わされ、中国（上海）デジタル都市研究院と上海市人工知能標準化技術委員会が発足した。さらに、世界初のロボット科学者や非侵襲型フレキシブル・ブレイン・コンピュータ・インターフェースなど、13ヶ国のプロジェクト約800件が選出され、SAIL賞を受賞した。

出所:人民網

