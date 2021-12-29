China:
広州知識産権法院、技術関連知財紛争事件の結審率が89％に
広州知識産権法院はイノベーション環境の最適化に向けて、厳格で高効率な司法保護によりイノベーションを守り、社会全体のイノベーションの活力を引き出すよう取り組んでいる。同法院は2019年以降、技術関連知財紛争事件の受理件数が4979件、結審件数が4436件、結審率が89％に達した。結審された事件の訴額は合わせて10億元（1元は約17.8円）にも上った。
4979件の技術関連知財紛争事件は、拡張現実や無線通信、コンピューターチップ、無人運転、人工知能、生物医学などのコアテクノロジー分野を含む。訴額の総計は44億を超えている。特に植物新品種関連の紛争事件は伸び幅が大きく、2017年の2件から現在の22件に増えている。
広州知識産権法院が2019年以降に受理した技術関連知財紛争事件の中で、外国や香港、澳門に関わる事件は330件、全体の6.63％を占めている。Qualcomm、Apple、Samsungなどの国際的に有名な企業が広州知識産権法院に提起した訴訟の件数は明らかに増加しているという。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
