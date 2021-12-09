China:
自動車メーカの一汽とVW、吉林省長春市で新しい技術開発センターを開設
中国自動車大手の中国第一汽車集団とドイツ自動車大手フォルクスワーゲン（VW）の合弁会社、一汽大衆汽車（一汽VW）は11月29日、吉林省長春市で新しい技術開発センターの開所式を行った。より環境に優しく、よりスマートで安全な製品をユーザーに提供することを目指し、同社の技術革新と研究開発力を強化し、吉林ひいては東北地域全体の自動車産業のモデル転換とアップグレードを後押しするプロジェクトであるという。
新センターの総投資額は8億6000万元（1元は約18円）、延べ床面積は7万平方メートル。車両の安全性、駆動システム、車両のエネルギー消費や排出ガスなど6分野の試験施設を備えている。その中、車両安全衝突試験センターは、中国で最も先進的な車両安全試験研究所の1つであり、車両安全開発および法律規定試験の要件を満たすことができるという。
出所：CHINA DAILY
