ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

Smart Contracts In India Obhan & Associates With the advent of modern technology and innovation, we are moving towards a more digitised world where automation is the name of the game.

Non-Fungible Tokens — Laws And Regulations In India Agama Law Associates Non-Fungible Tokens or NFT's are a part of the multi-billion-dollar industry that seems to be growing steadily. NFT's have been around in the market for a few years now but have been introduced...

One Law To Rule Them All: On NFTs And India's Prospective Cryptocurrency Law Ikigai Law NFTs are everywhere – from Amitabh Bachchan to the NBA. While India is deliberating a new law to regulate cryptocurrencies (and possibly NFTs), it is only fair to ask – one law to rule them all?

The Future Is Here: NFTs & Music Merchandising In The Digital Arena Davies Collison Cave With AUS Music T-Shirt Day just around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to look back on memories of lining up at the merchandise stand after a concert...

Fintech Newsletter: Recent Legal Developments And Market Updates In India (July 01, 2021 - September 30, 2021) IndusLaw The Indian fintech sector has continued to grow and attract investments. In line with the policy objective of consumer protection and to make digital payment systems more secure and convenient for consumers, ...