POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

Global Cryptocurrency Regulatory Landscape Ikigai Law In this note, we have discussed three categories of countries on the basis of their approach to regulating cryptocurrency

RBI's Outsourcing Framework For Payment And Settlement Activities J. Sagar Associates The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") recently (on August 03, 2021) issued Circular CO.DPSS.POLC.No.S-384/02.32.001/2021-2022 ("Outsourcing Circular") with the aim of creating a framework...

E-Rupi And Its Benefits For The Digital Payments Ecosystem In India IndusLaw ‘e-RUPI', a new digital payment solution built on the Unified Payments Interface (the "UPI"), was recently launched by the Government of India through a press note on August 02, 2021.

China's New Data Security Law Restricts Cross-Border Transfers Of All Data To Foreign Authorities Jones Day When the DSL goes into effect on September 1, 2021, it will impose certain restrictions on a company's ability to transfer data out of China without the prior approval of Chinese authorities.

LockBit 2.0: The unprecedented power of newest cyber threat in Australia KordaMentha LockBit 2.0 is a new ransomware threat, magnifying the need to revise an organisation's cybersecurity posture.