中国のIoTセキュリティのコア技術「TRAIS」が国際規格に
WAPI（中国独自の無線LAN規格）産業連盟はこのほど、中国が独自に研究・開発したIoTセキュリティ・プロトコルのコア技術「TRAIS」が、国際標準化機構/国際電気標準会議
(ISO/IEC)によって、国際規格として正式に認められたことを明らかにした。
「
TRAIS」は、無線周波数識別
(RFID)
システムセキュリティの保護に用いられ、ID
偽造、データの盗聴と改ざんなどのセキュリティの脅威とリスクを効果的に防止し、ID認証や安全な通信など、高度なセキュリティサービスを提供できる。
中国はこれまで、RFID、NFCセキュリティ技術分野で6つの国際規格を発表してきた。TRAIS技術を加えて、7つの国際規格はIoTセキュリティの主要技術の規格システムを構成し、グローバルなIoTシステムの相互接続、共同管理の実現に役立つ。西電捷通公司、無線ネットワーク安全技術国家工学研究センターは、7つの国際規格の主な技術的貢献者だという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
