ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cyberspace Administration of China issued on November 16, 2022, the newly revised "Administrative Regulations on Services of Online Comment Threads" (hereinafter referred to as the new "Regulations"), and the new "Regulations" shall come into effect on December 15, 2022. The new "Regulations", which contains 16 articles, not only expands the application scope of the supervision, but also focuses on specifying the management responsibilities and relevant internal control obligations of network operators and service providers, as well as the protection of users' rights and transparency requirements of the operators.

Compared to the old one, the new "Regulations" has the following significant changes：

1. Expanding the Scope of the Services of Online Comment Threads

The new "Regulations" replaces "other communication platforms with news and public opinion attributes and social mobilization functions" with "other website platforms with public opinion attributes or social mobilization capabilities", deletes the restriction of "news and public opinion attributes", and expands the scope of application to all Internet-based information services with the functions of online comment threads.

Combined with the "Provisions on the Security Assessment of Internet-based Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization", the expression "Internet-based information services with attribute of public opinions or capable of social mobilization" shall include the following two circumstances:

Providing such information services as BBS, blogs, microblogs, chat rooms, communication groups, public accounts, short videos, online streaming, information sharing and mini programs, etc. or setting up corresponding functions; and Providing other Internet-based information services that offer channels for expressing public opinions or that are capable of mobilizing the public to carry out specific activities.

In addition, the new "Regulations" changes "post" to "comment" and includes "likes" in the scope of the services of online comment threads. While meeting the definition of "online comment threads", it also fully considers the new form of network interaction.

2. Refining the Real-name System Requirements

The new "Regulations" specifies the way to certify the real identity information of registered users on the basis of the principle of "using real name at back end and using alias or real name voluntarily at front end":

For natural person users, identity certification can be based on mobile phone numbers and identity card numbers .

and . For enterprise users, identity certification can be based on the way of the unified social credit codes.

At the same time, the new "Regulations" clearly prohibits the provision of services of online comment threads to users who impersonate organizations or other people's identity information.

3. Aligning the personal information protection of users with the "Personal Information Protection Law"

The new "Regulations" absorbs the provisions of the "Personal Information Protection Law", adjusts and refines the personal information protection requirements, and specifies the need to inform the personal information entities, including the purpose of handling, the method of handling, the type and retention period of the handled personal information and other matters.

4. Adding New Internal Control Obligations for the Management of Services of Online Comment Threads

The new "Regulations" increases the internal control obligations of the services providers of online comment threads, such as the establishment of information security management systems like the handling of the reports, so as to timely detect and deal with illegal and harmful information; research and development and use of information security management technology for online comment threads to enhance the ability to dealing with illegal and harmful information; and strengthening review training for online comment threads to improve the professionalism of review and editing staff.

5. Optimizing the Content of User Agreement

In addition to specifying the service and management rules for online comment threads in the service agreement, the service providers of online comment threads should also specify the rights and obligations of both parties in terms of posting authority and management responsibilities of online comment threads. For the producers and operators of official accounts, the service agreement should also specify the management authority and corresponding responsibilities of the producers and operators of official accounts for online comment threads, and urge them to effectively fulfill their management obligations.

6. Refining the Necessary Measures and Management Process that can be Taken by the Platform

The new "Regulations" refines the necessary measures and management processes that can be taken by the platform:

For services users of online comment threads who publish illegal and harmful information content, the new "Regulations" adds the disposal measure of "prohibition of re-registration" on the basis of the 2017 "Regulations".

who publish illegal and harmful information content, the new "Regulations" adds the disposal measure of on the basis of the 2017 "Regulations". For the producers and operators of official accounts who fail to fulfill their management obligations and cause illegal or harmful information content to appear in online comments threads area, the new "Regulations" specifies that the platform shall take disposal measures such as warning and reminding, deleting information, suspending the function of comment threads until the permanent closure of online comment threads area, restricting account functions, suspending account updates, closing the account, prohibiting re-registration, save relevant records, and promptly report to the Cyberspace Administration Authorities.

7. Added the Obligations of the Operators of Official Accounts

The producers and operators of official accounts have the obligation to review and manage the content of the accounts' online comment threads, and once it is found that there is illegal and harmful information content in the comment threads area, it shall take necessary measures such as reporting and disposal.

At the same time, in order to ensure that the producers and operators of public accounts successfully fulfill their obligation to review and manage the content of online comment threads, the services providers of online comment threads should conduct credit assessment on the management of online comment threads of producers and operators of public accounts, and then, according to the nature of the public account entities, credit assessment level, etc., reasonably set management authorities, and provide relevant technical supports, such as open reporting for producers and operators of public accounts, hiding or deleting illegal and harmful comments, autonomously closing the accounts' online comment threads function and other management authorities.

8. More Detailed Supervision on Online Rumors

The services providers of online comment threads, the services users of online comment threads and the producers and operators of official accounts shall not infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of others or public interests, seek illegal interests, maliciously interfere in the normal order of comment threads to mislead the public opinion by publishing, deleting, recommending online comment threads and using software, hiring commercial entities and employees to disseminate information and other means of interference in the presentation of comment threads.

9. Improve the System for Users' Complaints

The services providers of online comment threads shall establish and improve the complaint system for the services users of online comment threads. The users have the right to complain against the disposal of the comment threads, the services providers of online comment threads shall verify the disposal in accordance with the user service agreement.

10. Clarifying the Regular Supervision System of the Cyberspace Administration Authorities

The cyberspace administration authorities at all levels shall establish and improve the supervision and management system that combines daily and regular inspections, and implement supervision and inspection of services of online comment threads in accordance with the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.