중국 지역 혁신능력 평가 보고서는 2021 베이징시에서 발표됐다.이 보고서에 따르면 올해 광둥성 지역의 혁신 능력 종합 지표는 65.49로 5년 연속 전국 1위를 차지했다.2위는 베이징시, 3위는 강소성으로 작년과 같다.

이 보고서에 따르면 광동성, 강소성, 절강성 등 동부 연해성과 베이징시, 상하이시 등 초대도시의 혁신 능력은 계속 지역을 이끌 것이다.산동, 호북, 안휘가 병렬되어 차이가 크지 않다.산동성을 이끄는 우세가 줄어들고 있다.사천성, 섬서성, 호남성, 충칭시, 복건성, 하남성이 그 뒤를 이었다.귀주성과 운남성 등 서부 지역이 맹렬하게 추격하고 있으며 혁신의 발걸음이 지속적으로 상승하고 있다.

기초지표별로 보면 광둥성 정부 연구개발비 38.09%, 국제논문 수 21.32%, R&D 종사자의 상근당량 5.31%, 1만명당 R&D 종사자의 상근당량 3.72%, 과학기술기업 인큐베이터 수 51개 증가했다.

이 보고서 연구팀의 구성원인 국무원 발전연구센터 기업연구소 고태산 부연구원은이 일련의 데이터를 통해 알 수 있듯이 광동성은 기초 연구를 중시하고 혁신 실시 주체 건설을 끊임없이 강화하며 혁신 생태계를 최적화하여 혁신 능력을 향상시키기 위해 튼튼한 기초를 다졌다.

출처: 인민망

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.