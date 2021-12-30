China:
중국 지역 혁신 능력 순위 발표 후 광동은 5년 연속 1위를 차지했다
중국 지역
혁신능력 평가
보고서는 2021
베이징시에서
발표됐다.이
보고서에 따르면
올해 광둥성 지역의
혁신 능력 종합
지표는 65.49로 5년 연속
전국 1위를
차지했다.2위는
베이징시, 3위는
강소성으로 작년과
같다.
이 보고서에
따르면 광동성,
강소성, 절강성 등
동부 연해성과
베이징시, 상하이시
등 초대도시의 혁신
능력은 계속 지역을
이끌 것이다.산동,
호북, 안휘가
병렬되어 차이가
크지 않다.산동성을
이끄는 우세가
줄어들고
있다.사천성,
섬서성, 호남성,
충칭시, 복건성,
하남성이 그 뒤를
이었다.귀주성과
운남성 등 서부
지역이 맹렬하게
추격하고 있으며
혁신의 발걸음이
지속적으로
상승하고 있다.
기초지표별로
보면 광둥성 정부
연구개발비 38.09%,
국제논문 수 21.32%, R&D
종사자의 상근당량
5.31%, 1만명당 R&D
종사자의 상근당량
3.72%, 과학기술기업
인큐베이터 수 51개
증가했다.
이 보고서
연구팀의 구성원인
국무원
발전연구센터
기업연구소 고태산
부연구원은이
일련의 데이터를
통해 알 수 있듯이
광동성은 기초
연구를 중시하고
혁신 실시 주체
건설을 끊임없이
강화하며 혁신
생태계를
최적화하여 혁신
능력을 향상시키기
위해 튼튼한 기초를
다졌다.
출처: 인민망
