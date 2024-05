ARTICLE 品宣各营销场景中的法律风险防控 L Lusheng Law Firm More Contributor Lusheng Law Firm is a Chinese law firm, specialising in Intellectual Property law and litigation. It is also a patent agency authorised by the National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA). With headquarters in Beijing, Lusheng provides top quality specialised legal and patent agency services to clients throughout China. Recently, an online lecture on the theme of "Legal Risk Prevention and Control in Various Marketing Scenarios of Product Promotion" jointly organized by and Lusheng Law Firm...

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.