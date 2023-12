ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from China

Legal Industry Confronts Netflix and Disney+: Navigating the Legal Landscape of Movie Streaming Platforms in Malaysia Azmi & Associates The days of flocking to crowded theaters or patiently waiting for a favorite show to air on television have long been left in the past.

The Flow Of Payments In Online Gaming Business - Volume II: Legal & Tax Implications LEGALLANDS LLP In the Online Gaming Industry, understanding the complexities of financial transactions is not merely a matter of financial prudence but has become an essential component of compliance, risk management, and strategic decision-making.

Deepfakes And Breach Of Personal Data – A Bigger Picture S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates On November 07, 2023, a day after a licentious video of actor Rashmika Mandanna surfaced on several social media platforms, she came out decrying about its authenticity.

Tackling Deep Fakes: Fair Use Or Infringement Of Personality Rights Phoenix Legal On November 7, 2023, MeitY issued an advisory to social media intermediaries to exercise due diligence in identifying deep fake content on their platforms and take down such content within 36 hours of reporting.

The Recap: A Round-Up Of Media, Entertainment & Gaming Industries' Legal Updates - Volume 18: October 2023 IndusLaw In 1865, when the automotive industry was still in its nascent stage, British Parliament enacted a law (which later came to be known as the ‘Red Flag Act'), which placed several unreasonable restrictions on self-propelled road vehicles.