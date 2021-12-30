国内通信機器大手の華為技術（ファーウェイ）は25日、初の 血圧計測が可能なスマートウォッチ「HUAWEI WATCH D」を発売した。公式発表によると、「HUAWEI WATCH D」は、中国医薬品管理局の第二種医療機器として認可を受けており、「いつでもどこでも」血圧を計測することが可能となっている。

出所：人民網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.