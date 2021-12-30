China:
ファーウェイ、初の血圧計測可能なスマートウォッチを発売
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
国内通信機器大手の華為技術（ファーウェイ）は25日、初の
血圧計測が可能なスマートウォッチ「HUAWEI
WATCH
D」を発売した。公式発表によると、「HUAWEI
WATCH
D」は、中国医薬品管理局の第二種医療機器として認可を受けており、「いつでもどこでも」血圧を計測することが可能となっている。
出所：人民網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from China
Advertising Law In India - Part 1
Global Jurix, Advocates & Solicitors
At present in India, there is no central statutory agency or uniform legislation regulating the advertising industry.