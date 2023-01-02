China:
先端研究領域注目度指数2022、中国は2位をキープ
中国科学院科技戦略諮問研究院、中国科学院文献情報センター、クラリベイト・アナリティクスは27日、「先端研究領域2022」報告書と「
先端研究領域注目度指数2022」報告書を発表した。同報告書によると、11大学科領域全体の先端研究領域注目度指数の首位は米国で、中国は2位をキープした。中米2強の地位が定着した。3位と4位はそれぞれ英国とドイツで第2グループを形成。フランスは5位だが、トップ4との間に大きな開きがある。
「先端研究領域2022」報告書はESIデータバンクの1万2610領域の先端研究領域を踏まえ、2022年の自然科学と社会科学の11大学科領域ランキングで上位の110領域の注目先端と55領域の新興先端を選出し、関連学科の発展傾向を比較的客観的に反映している。「先端研究領域注目度指数2022」は「先端研究領域2022」を踏まえ、中国、米国、英国、ドイツ・フランス、日本などの国の上述した先端研究領域の状況を評価している。
11大学科領域の110領域の注目先端と55領域の新興先端のうち、米国の先端研究領域注目度指数が1位の先端数は79で、全165先端の47.88％を占めた。中国は52で全165先端の31.52％を占めた。科学分野の具体的な注目度指数を見ると、中国は農業科学、植物学・動物学領域、生態・環境科学領域、化学・材料科学領域、物理学領域の4領域でいずれも1位だった。臨床医学領域、天文学領域、天体物理学領域は依然として中国の弱点領域だ。
出所：人民網
