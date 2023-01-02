ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

FTX Fiasco And The Need For A Crypto Regulatory Framework Ahlawat & Associates The world of crypto has been wracked with one piece of bad news after another ever since the global economic downturn influenced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fintech Newsletter Phoenix Legal Our Fintech Newsletter provides insight into the recent circulars and notifications covering updates in the Fintech sector.

2022: The Year in Blockchain Piper Alderman Blockchain provides a base for interesting solutions to be tested to achieve greater automation and efficiency.

Central Bank Digital Currency In India Ahlawat & Associates A CBDC is a digital version of fiat currency that is issued by a nation's central bank in place of paper money and is the central bank's direct liability.

Legal Status Of Cryptocurrencies In India – Government Recognition And Tacit De Facto Approval Of Digital Currency? King, Stubb & Kasiva There has been much discussion about the legality of cryptocurrency in India.