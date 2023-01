ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

FTX Fiasco And The Need For A Crypto Regulatory Framework Ahlawat & Associates The world of crypto has been wracked with one piece of bad news after another ever since the global economic downturn influenced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fintech Newsletter Phoenix Legal Our Fintech Newsletter provides insight into the recent circulars and notifications covering updates in the Fintech sector.

2022: The Year in Blockchain Piper Alderman Blockchain provides a base for interesting solutions to be tested to achieve greater automation and efficiency.

Central Bank Digital Currency In India Ahlawat & Associates A CBDC is a digital version of fiat currency that is issued by a nation's central bank in place of paper money and is the central bank's direct liability.

Legal Status Of Cryptocurrencies In India – Government Recognition And Tacit De Facto Approval Of Digital Currency? King, Stubb & Kasiva There has been much discussion about the legality of cryptocurrency in India.