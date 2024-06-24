AFD China, after rounds of selection, is included in the List of Recommended Reputable IP Firms for 2024 by Capital Intellectual Property Services Association.

The List of Recommended Reputable IP Firms for 2024 is a list announced by Capital Intellectual Property Services Association to promote healthy development of the IP industry, cultivate a good social credit environment, protect members' and the public's legitimate rights, and guide IP service providers to act with honesty and following relevant laws and rules. Capital Intellectual Property Services Association publicly collected recommended firms from its members, reviewed such recommendations, and then decided the 2024 List of Recommended Reputable IP Firms through the 80th council of its third session.

Trust has always been our core value. With a service attitude built on integrity and a work style that upholds our commitments, we earn the trust of our clients, becoming a premier intellectual property firm known for providing exceptional services. Achieving sustainable success through trust building is our objective and our long-standing value.

Being included in this List is recognition of our long-standing principle of integrity and professional dedication. In the future, we will keep committed to our service principle of integrity and our work style that upholds our commitments, and provide professional and quality intellectual property services to clients, thereby contributing to maintaining the good social credit environment and promoting healthy development of intellectual property industry.

