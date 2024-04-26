China is transitioning to a new growth model focused on quality development. Wading through the changes, multinational corporations (MNCs) need to reassess their China strategy to navigate economic uncertainties and further capitalise on the country's expansive market and policy support.

In our latest whitepaper, A&M's China-based Performance Improvement leader How Jit Lim and his team analyze the impacts of China's "New Normal" and outline key considerations and strategic options for MNCs to effectively manage their operations in China.

The whitepaper highlights three key dimensions MNCs should evaluate in their China strategy. Depending on this evaluation, they may consider four strategic options, all of which emphasize the need for MNCs to realign their equity structures, decision-making and governance, brand positioning, product innovation, supply chains, talent management, technology and data strategies in China.

To access detailed insights and recommendations, download A&M's latest whitepaper, Resetting Your China Strategy and Operations: Navigating the New Normal.

Originally Published 19 April 2024

