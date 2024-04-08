On February 4, 2024, the Capital Intellectual Property Service Industry Association announced the 2023 rating results of intellectual property agencies. AFD China was honored as one of the first batch of five-star intellectual property service agencies.

The rating of intellectual property service agencies is organized by the Capital Intellectual Property Service Industry Association, aiming to improve the quality and level of intellectual property services by carrying out graded and categorized evaluations of intellectual property service agencies in Beijing. This rating activity identified 19 five-star agencies, 16 four-star agencies, 16 three-star agencies, and 9 two-star agencies. Being rated as a five-star agency is a high recognition of our firm's professional capabilities in the field of intellectual property services, which will undoubtedly further enhance our competitiveness in the industry and lay a solid foundation for future development.

Since its establishment, AFD China has always adhered to a customer-centered approach, leveraging its expertise and innovative spirit to serve every client with one-stop, comprehensive, and high-quality intellectual property services. This achievement cannot be made without the concerted efforts or shared aspirations of all our colleagues, who have fully implemented every work requirement and service standard of our firm and diligently handled every client's entrustment. This honor is also a testament to the support and recognition from all our clients. It is because of their trust that we can continue to excel in the field of intellectual property.

In the future, AFD China will continue to adhere to the service philosophy of professionalism, innovation, and integrity, constantly improving service quality to meet the diverse needs of our clients. At the same time, we will actively fulfill our social responsibilities, promote the healthy development of the intellectual property service industry, and contribute to the construction of an innovation-driven country.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Capital Intellectual Property Service Industry Association and our industry peers for their affirmation and support of AFD China. Motivated by this honor, we will continue moving forward and creating further glory for the cause of intellectual property protection.

